Delta To Partner Communities With Devt Initiatives, Reign Of Peace

BY OBI CHIEJILE/ NSUKWA

Deltata State Government (DTSG) has reiterated its resolve to partner with any community in the state that has development initiatives where there is reign of Peace for both indigenous and foreign investors to invest in.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hon Austin Chikezie made the comments during the ceremony of the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the investors, Engineer Ike Onyenokwue on behalf of Aikon-Agro Industries and Nsukwa Community at the Palace of the Monarch of Nsukwa Kingdom, His Royal Majesty (HRM) Dr Kenneth Ezegbunem I (JP) at Nsukwa, Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state recently.

Hon Chikezie who was represented on the occasion by his Special Assistant (SA) Hon Pius Okonjo said that no investor would like to invest in a community where there ‘is no’ peace and security of lives and property.

He pointed out that Aikon-Agro Industries was prepared to invest in the community as a result of the prevalence of peace and security in the kingdom.

The Commissioner who was accompanied by some officials of his ministry including the General Manager, Task Force in Community Farming Programme also member Delta State Land Acquisition Committee, Mr. Kenneth Awala, commended the monarch of the kingdom, Obi Kenneth Ezegbunem and his people for the peace in the kingdom, adding that the MOU that was signed could not have been possible if there was no peace.

Speaking, the investor, Engr. Onyenokwue assured the people of the community that the youths of the area would receive free training and employment when the industries became functional on the 150 hectres of land for the business concern.

Onyenokwue while calling on the people for the enabling environment for the industries to thrive, also commended the monarch, his chief and the community for the prevalence of peace in the area.

Obi Ezegbunem thanked the State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa and the Aikon Agro Industries for identifying Nsukwa kingdom with investment of Agro based industries, assuring the state government and the industry of continued reign of peace in the area.

A spokesman of the community, the Owelle of the kingdom, Chief Mike Olomiwe poured encomium on the monarch, elders, chiefs and the youths of the kingdom for the reign of peace, urging them to hold the tempo for more good things to come to the kingdom.Lending his voice on behalf of the youths, a youth name withheld nicknamed, the monarch. Commander of Peace (CP) in the kingdom, adding that the king has been treading the path of peace since he was crowned in 2010.

The Director of State Security Service (SSS) based in Ogwashi-Uku, headquarters of Aniocha South Local Government Area whose name could not be reached easily commended the Obi and his people for prevalence of peace in the area.

He therefore urged the people to keep the tempo for development which, he said, they envisaged to come to them at the record time.