Anglican Women Commend Federal, State Govts On Youth Empowerment

WOMEN in Ika Diocese, Church

of Nigeria, Anglican Communion

that fall in the bracket of

Mothers’ Union and Women’s Guild

under the behest of the wife of the

Bishop of the Diocese, Dame Mercy

Yetunde Onekpe, have commented

on a number of issues touching on the

integrity of Nigeria as a nation.

The comments on the state of

the nation was contained in a communiqué

signed by the president of

the Mothers Union/Women’s Guild/

Girls Guild, Dame Onekpe, Dr. Mrs

A Ejedimu, Dr Mrs. C.O. Nwadiani,

Dr Dame F.C Omumu, Evang. Ngozi

Bamah and Evang. Lady Okoweze

and issued by the Media Adviser II,

Ezi-Ada Lady Joy Mordi to pressmen

at Agbor, headquarters of Ika South

Local Government Area of the state

recently.

The communiqué which pointed

out that the 17th Annual Diocesan

Conference of the Mothers’, Union and

Women’s Guild held between August

3 and 6, this year at the Cathedral of

St. John Church, Agbor in the area,

had its theme from Philippians 3:14,

“Pressing towards a goal”.

The mothers, according to the

communiqué, commended the Federal

and State Governments on their efforts

towards youth employment and

empowerment through the two-year

N-Power Programme, recommending

that those employed should be upgraded

and retained at the expiration

of the two year programme.

In the communiqué, the women

bemoaned the galloping rate of inflation

which they said, has negatively

affected the standard of living, leading

to suffering, hunger and untold

hardship on citizens, pleading with

the government to put all machineries

in place to alleviate the suffering

of the masses, just they called on

the government to give farmers soft

Agricultural Loans for aggressive

mechanized farming.

On

the develo

p m e n t

sector, the mothers commended the

State Government for the efforts

made towards the construction and

rehabilitation of roads with a call on

the Federal and State Governments

to take more urgent steps to repair

and reconstruct roads in deplorable

conditions.

The mothers have joined other

Nigerians to call on the government

and security agents to the excesses of

he Fulani herdsmen, said to be terrorizing

vulnerable communities.

Meanwhile, women, the communiqué

said should cultivate the

motherly virtues in the families as

well as outside, urging them to accord

rightful positions to their husbands

as the head of the families, just as

they called on women to resort to

family planning to get the children

they would be able to bring up in the

fear of God.