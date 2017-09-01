WOMEN in Ika Diocese, Church
of Nigeria, Anglican Communion
that fall in the bracket of
Mothers’ Union and Women’s Guild
under the behest of the wife of the
Bishop of the Diocese, Dame Mercy
Yetunde Onekpe, have commented
on a number of issues touching on the
integrity of Nigeria as a nation.
The comments on the state of
the nation was contained in a communiqué
signed by the president of
the Mothers Union/Women’s Guild/
Girls Guild, Dame Onekpe, Dr. Mrs
A Ejedimu, Dr Mrs. C.O. Nwadiani,
Dr Dame F.C Omumu, Evang. Ngozi
Bamah and Evang. Lady Okoweze
and issued by the Media Adviser II,
Ezi-Ada Lady Joy Mordi to pressmen
at Agbor, headquarters of Ika South
Local Government Area of the state
recently.
The communiqué which pointed
out that the 17th Annual Diocesan
Conference of the Mothers’, Union and
Women’s Guild held between August
3 and 6, this year at the Cathedral of
St. John Church, Agbor in the area,
had its theme from Philippians 3:14,
“Pressing towards a goal”.
The mothers, according to the
communiqué, commended the Federal
and State Governments on their efforts
towards youth employment and
empowerment through the two-year
N-Power Programme, recommending
that those employed should be upgraded
and retained at the expiration
of the two year programme.
In the communiqué, the women
bemoaned the galloping rate of inflation
which they said, has negatively
affected the standard of living, leading
to suffering, hunger and untold
hardship on citizens, pleading with
the government to put all machineries
in place to alleviate the suffering
of the masses, just they called on
the government to give farmers soft
Agricultural Loans for aggressive
mechanized farming.
On
the develo
p m e n t
sector, the mothers commended the
State Government for the efforts
made towards the construction and
rehabilitation of roads with a call on
the Federal and State Governments
to take more urgent steps to repair
and reconstruct roads in deplorable
conditions.
The mothers have joined other
Nigerians to call on the government
and security agents to the excesses of
he Fulani herdsmen, said to be terrorizing
vulnerable communities.
Meanwhile, women, the communiqué
said should cultivate the
motherly virtues in the families as
well as outside, urging them to accord
rightful positions to their husbands
as the head of the families, just as
they called on women to resort to
family planning to get the children
they would be able to bring up in the
fear of God.