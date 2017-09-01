Delta Secure More Medals In The Ongoing National Youth Games

By Christian Eze

Team Delta increased their medal haul in the ongoing National Youth Games yesterday by winning four Gold medals, as well as three Silver and a Bronze Medal.

AtalataUgochukwu opened the day for team Delta in the Female High Jump by winning the Gold in the event. The second Gold medal of the day was won by OjeliIfeanyi, who secured the Gold medal in the Male 400m by finishing at 48.23 seconds.

The State also won Silver in the Female 200m, as well as the Gold in the Female Long Jump, and Silver in the mixed relay events.

In the boxing event, EmmanuellaIghomi and Samuel Nwadukwu won Bronze and Gold in the 51kg and 60kg in the Female and Male boxing event respectively, while Trust Avwerosue won the silver medal in 50kg Female boxing