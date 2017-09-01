The South East Knows Little Poverty Compared To The West

By ‘Tope Fasua

I have just undertaken a pit-stop visit to three state capitals and passed through several villages in the South-East of Nigeria (at least the ones en route). It wasn’t planned, as it was just a working visit for two days. I landed in Enugu State, presented a paper in Awka, Anambra State, and flew back out of Owerri, Imo State. I took hundreds of pictures with my phone as we journeyed – especially between Anambra and Imo States, and the above title is my verdict.

I have been to quite a number of states in Nigeria, and would hopefully be undertaking a visit to the others shortly. Whereas the ‘federal’ roads between Enugu and Awka were bad in the beginning, the truth is that I’ve seen much worse within Nigeria. 75 percent of the Enugu-Awka road – though single-lane – is well-maintained. I can quite clearly confirm here that there is no such road network between any two states in South-West Nigeria as what I saw between Enugu and Anambra, as well as between Anambra and Imo States. The Anambra-Imo stretch was particularly shocking to me for its smoothness. Not even in the north of Nigeria have I seen such roads. The Kano-Kaduna express road is presently shameful, and the Kaduna-Abuja one was only recently patched up with about N1 billion or so, when we had to repair the Abuja Airport. I hear the road is back to disrepair. I have been to Katsina as well, and the Kano-Katsina road, or the Kaduna-Katsina expressway is nothing to write home about. I hear that the roads in the Adamawa axis aren’t good as well, and people blame Atiku for not doing anything while he was the vice president. So we should probably bust the myth that northern Nigerian infrastructure are particularly invested in at the expense of others.

I left my hotel in Awka early enough because it was a Friday and there were already rumbles in Abia and Rivers States over the IPOB matter. I didn’t want to get caught up in any of the snake dances that might be on the way. The Nigerian Army had declared Operation Egwu Eke. Kanu, the new, very rude and negatively-intelligent Chancellor Hitler of South-East Nigeria had been blowing fire and brimstone lately, advising his followers to burn down Nigeria if he was arrested. A number of my highly-enlightened friends who share the same language with Kanu have sided with him and for some odd reasons cannot see the danger the guy portends for the entire people of Nigeria, especially as we have on the other end of the quarrel, President Buhari who equally has his own cult/religious following, only larger than that of the South-Eastern demagogue.

My driver was a highly enlightened chap named Daniel from Ideato-South area of Imo State. I didn’t have to prod him before he opened up on the stupidity of Kanu and his area-boy followers. He spoke of the way they looted people’s shops and damaged property when they came into Owerri, especially those of fellow Igbos, and wondered how they could hope to make a dent in the war they have chosen to fight since the odds were greatly stacked against them. He wasn’t for Kanu at all, and believed – like I do – that the man has only gathered together the unteachable boys of that region, who believe they have lost out in the game of personal prowess that is the culture of the people, and are neither ready to try harder or bid their time. Kanu’s crowd are the type that engages in crimes, taking by violence from those whom they see are ahead of them financially. They are simply driven by the anger that some others have more than them, simple. How my corporate friends cannot see that the guy’s simple strategy is that if we scatter everything and start afresh, he will be right on top of the pack, even as his compatriots who have invested in diverse places around the country at least, lose all they have and come under his majestic feet. That is if things are done in a peaceful and orderly manner. But the guy is not peaceful, and only recently on September 3, 2017, spoke of burning down the zoo called Nigeria. It’s also appalling how educated folks with careers and businesses, who have keyed into a globalised world will see nothing wrong with being led by such a megalomaniac who even insults his own people, calling them ‘fools and idiots’, merely for having businesses and buildings in other parts of Nigeria apart from the East. Kanu, by every means, is a loser, and so also are those who follow him around and kiss his feet. And if the region follows him, they will rue their fate.

As I waited to be picked up by Daniel, I received something which could be a threat call. Can you imagine? One Aloysius who said he was calling from Abuja, called to tell me ‘I should keep it up’ and hung up. I called him back after 15 minutes to know who it was. He explained that I should just ‘keep up what I am doing, you hear!’ It wasn’t a nice keeping up he wished me. It was quite amusing to me. The same person just ‘flashed’ me again yesterday night at exactly 10.24pm! What exactly have I done and said over this issue to warrant a stalker and threats? Well, I recall begging the whole world that the invasion of Libya was a bad idea, and being told by some Libyans in a Facebook group I formed, that they were not part of Africa anyway. I realised how ‘racist’ North Africans were at that moment, but also the need for us here in Nigeria to sit up and govern ourselves properly. Anyway, Libyans stupidly supported western countries that destroyed their country, killed their leader and today the place has no government. One could say they are still better than Nigeria though, because our people still get deported from there by the droves!

Along the way, the driver tuned into a station in Port Harcourt where an anchorman chatted with people in a phone-in programme. The topic was on whether Ohanaeze should be allowed to hold a meeting in Port Harcourt. Almost everyone who called in vehemently asked that the meeting be stopped, especially as the Secretary General of Ohanaeze had announced that the meeting was to hold in ‘Port Harcourt, Biafraland’.

The Ikwerre people and others who phoned in were vehement that Rivers State could never be part of Biafra, but one man from Etche, said he was Igbo and that the meeting should be allowed to hold. He also said that Rivers State does not belong to anyone but the Rivers people, and that he didn’t support the IPOB Idea. The first resistance to the Biafra idea is from next door, although it is interesting how the Etche Igbo people consider themselves Igbo, while the Ikwerres – with a very similar culture and names – totally differ to being looped into the same category. This reinforces my own research (in an area that has been criminally neglected by our intellectuals), that each village, settlement, town in Nigeria before and even after the British incursion, were/are nations onto themselves and therefore should be respected and documented as such, not tucked under some fairly recent grouping such as ‘Igbo’, ‘Yoruba’, ‘Hausa’ and the rest, which are more political than substantive.

I would advise they pitch the fight to be that they want Nigeria to be generally a much better country, because it can be so. Except if they believe they have achieved enough and would want to walk away and do even more. I think we can live together. I believe that apart from the cash flow which percolates in the South-East…that region has also done well because they are a very critical people.

‘Tope Fasua, an Economist, author, blogger and entrepreneur, can be reached through topsyfash@yahoo.com.

*To be continue tomorrow