Local Farmer Blazes The Trail, Begins Harvest Of High-Yield Rice Variety

EXPERIMENT on rice cultivation in Delta State has yielded positive result as a local farmer in Sapele has blazed the trail, with the commencement of high -yield harvest of the staple crop from a compound farm located at Ogbodu estate, Sapele.

The evangelist cum farmer, Mr. Jude Okafor, who is being supported in the farming project by his wife, Mrs. Bridget Okafor, while conducting pressmen round the rice farm in Sapele, said the swampy terrain of the area occasioned by the current persistent rainfall was a great boost for the crop yield.

According to Mr. Okafor, the specie of grain was collected and planted May this year, in an area earlier reserved for Okro and Pumpkin leaves (Ugwu vegetable) but owing to poor yield as a result of flooding, the idea of swamp rice planting came to him, pointing to the harvested rice from the farm for processing and consumption.

He debunked the claim by a large segment of farmers that rice cannot thrive on the soil of the Delta State, advising potential farmers and investors in the State to go into rice cultivation owing to the rising cost of the staple grain and to make it abundant and consequently reduce its importation to the barest minimum.

Ogochukwu, who stated that local rice planting will make the commodity cheaper, affordable and reduce hunger, hinted that apart from his vision of going into rice farming, he also has plans of acquiring a large farm in neighboring Mosogar village and its environs for the planting of cassava, plantain and experiment on wheat planting – a product that the federal Government spend scarce foreign exchange to import.

Rice, according to Okafor, who is a co-ordinator of the Association of Gospel Ministers of Nigeria, is harvested twice bi-annually from a single planting season, lamenting that the challenge ahead of him is machinery, transportation, manpower and financial backing to actualize his dream, as he called on the State and Federal Government through the Ministries of Agriculture to come to his assistant so as to augment government efforts in reducing hunger in the land.

“I am a Minister of the gospel and this project shall be based on charity, giving food to the poor and hungry and as well as assisting them financially while the gospel is being preached to all and sundry in the nooks and crannies of the land” he said.