Abraka Market Gunmen Attack: Your Safety Is Gauranteed In Delta State –CP Ibrahim Tells Non-Indigenes

BY ANDY AKENI

Following the attack on some traders by suspected gunmen leading to the death of four persons and the woundinng of others at the Abraka Market in Asaba, the Delta State capital, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim and other heads of security agencies in the state have assured non-indigenes in the state of safety and protection of their property.

The police boss and other heads of security agencies gave the assurance at an enlarged meeting with members of non-indigenes in the state, particularly those from Abraka Market in Asaba, where the incident happened.

The police commissioner advised them not to take the laws into their hands, but that should remain peaceful as security agencies will do their best to protect them and avoid future occurrences.

He thanked them for their understanding, making it clear that their presence in the state is in line with our constitution, adding that the state government is happy with their stay and will do everything to protect them.

While commiserating with the families of the victims, CP Ibrahim said that three suspects have been arrested and that his command will ensure that the perpetuators are brought to book no matter whose ox is gored.

According to him, “Your safety in the state is guaranteed; we will do our best by strengthening security around the state,” but appealed to them to be security conscious and report strange movements to the police promptly.”

Responding, speaker after speaker from the non-indigenes, lamented the unfortunate incident and called for better security in the state.

Some of them pointed accusing fingers on the Independent Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) members, alleging that they are behind the dastardly act and appealed to the police and government to stop the IPOB members from coming to Abraka Market to cause trouble.

They promised to be peaceful and commended the police for restoring normalcy to the troubled area within a short period of time.

They vowed to stay in the state to continue their legitimate businesses and contribute their quota to the development of the state.

