At Club ‘ANIO 50’ Colloquium: Okowa Assures On Continued Protection Of Lives, Property

THE Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that, with the country itching for restructuring, the state government will continue to do its best to safeguard lives and property and make life meaningful to its citizens.

The governor that said security remained a cardinal agenda of his government and will welcome deliberations and ideas to better security of lives and property in the state and country at large.

Represented by the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Hon. Joyce Overah, Governor Okowa stated this while speaking during a colloquium put together by Club Anio 50, held in Asaba.

The governor thanked the non-partisan club, made up of people of repute from Anioma extraction, for organising the meeting to discuss issues affecting the country and Anioma in particular.

According to him, “the coming together of these high calibre personalities shows that our people are focused and ready to come together to unite and reposition on the affairs of the country as it affects our people.”

While saying that the country needed restructuring and good governance, the governor lamented the insecurity associated with herdsmen, kidnapping, armed robbery, assuring that the government would continue to do its best to safeguard lives and property as security remained a top priority of the government.

Welcoming guests, the President of the Club, Sir Mike Obinor, said that the objective of holding the colloquium was to ensure the progress and development of the Anioma people and to promote the cause and aspirations of Anioma in the politics of Nigeria.

The colloquium featured two guest lecturers, Prof. Steve Okecha, who spoke on the topic: Safeguarding Anioma People and Our Farmlands and Prof. Steve Okodudu, who spoke on: Anioma In A Restructured Nigeria.

The two speakers, in their lecture, agreed that Nigeria needed restructuring, to create a sense of belonging to all. They opined that refusal to restructure had led to agitations and calls for creation of more states.

Specifically, Prof. Okecha said that Nigeria needed restructuring to engender equity, justice, and fair play, adding that “we must go back to the parliamentary system of government as the present presidential system is too expensive for the country to run and it encourages reckless spending.”

On his part, Prof. Okodudu, pointed out that Anioma must reposition itself and be ready to function well in a restructured Nigeria.

According to him, “restructuring of Nigeria is real, but how prepared is Anioma?”, stressing that Anioma must do the needful to stay viable in a restructured Nigeria.

Both speakers agreed that government should provide adequate security for the people and ensure good governance for the wellbeing of the people.

The Obi of Owa, HRM Efeizomor (II), said that many attempts were made to unite the two prominent socio-cultural groups, adding that efforts were also on to get Anioma nation well positioned and united under one umbrella, calling on the people to see themselves as one.

All the speakers also agreed that the Anioma nation needed a well focused umbrella body that would champion its cause and aspirations in the comity of states in the country. At the end of the colloquium, a communiqué was issued by the Club, supporting the unity and indivisibility of Nigeria, but agreed that restructuring of Nigeria had become paramount due to the prevailing inequity, and injustice currently plaguing the nation.

On the issue of herdsmen’s menace, the club called on the state government to ban open grazing and encourage cattle rearers to ranch their cattles, to avoid attacks on communities and farmlands in Anioma nation. It was the resolve of the participants that all segments of Anioma nation must be united as that was the only way they could move forward.