Clock-In, Clock-out Attendance Monitoring Mandatory In LGs –Oyibo

Thehe ongoing clock-in and clock-out attendance monitoring device introduced in the 25 local governments in Delta State, in line with the directive of the state government is to be carried out by all staff of the Unified Local Government System, irrespective of their ranks and status.

Chairman, Local Government Service Commission (LGSC), Delta State, Comrade Olumami Oyibo, who handed down the warning in a statement, in Asaba, yesterday, said that any staff who falls short of the directive would be sanctioned according to laid down extant rules.

He said that the attention of the Local Government Service Commission had been drawn to a publication credited to a source in Warri North Local Government Area that management staff such as the Heads of Personnel Management (HPMs), Treasurers, Accountants and union leaders of the councils would be exempted from the clock-in and clock-out attendance monitoring device.

Comrade Oyibo called on staff of the Unified Local Government System to ignore such publication exempting the aforementioned categories of staff from the clock-in and clock-out attendance monitoring device introduced by the state government.

He urged staff of the 25 local governments to be at their duty posts at all times, saying that the commission was out to monitor the level of compliance of the clock-in and clock-out attendance monitoring device mechanism in the council areas in the state.