SCRIPTS BY MONDAY UWAGWU

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

THAT education-more largely defined as the total experience of man-is vital to humanity has never been in doubt.

And the reason is obvious; its direct and indirect impacts are at the heart of much of what he does and how and why he does them. In simple terms, therefore, education is so vital to man that it can rightly be said to be at the heart of all of his world, by way of deed, actions and even body language. Such is the vital importance of education that it can rightly be described as being at the epicentre of his world.

It is for this reason of the overall importance of education to man that, since aeons, man-at the individual and collective levels- has had to take effective measures to oil the machinery for the effective delivery of education and related services, on a sustainable basis. This due slant on education, at least, for those who truly appreciate its worth and relevance, is on the basis of one undeniable fact: The tempo and quality of the development of the individual and his society have direct bearing on the quality of his education, particularly the quality and consistency.

This fact-of the overall importance of education, especially where it is wholesome-to man was never going to be lost on the leadership of Delta State, since its creation on August 27, 1991. That was the main

reason that a specific ministry by that name had to be created to meet the public demand for education and allied services from the public mains.

Though that ministry, in deference for the imperative for greater efficiency, has had to be split into two-basic and secondary and higher- the fact of the overall importance of the sector to the state,in which, quite alluringly, it is a major industry, has never ebbed on account of any consideration, including inclemency of circumstances. In fact, if anything, the importance of the sector with regard to the development dream of the state has been significantly accentuated by the fact of its overall importance to any society and the stoic fact of the apparent insatiable appetite of the citizenry for education at all levels(the state has more than 4,000 public schools at the three tiers-basic, secondary and tertiary).

A full expression of the total value of education to the people of the state is actually impossible to ascertain with certitude and certainty, given how truly deep it runs among the populace. However, a semblance of the actual and constructive importance of the sector to the state and its people is underlaid by the huge number of schools in the state-public and private (more than 6,000 in all) and their huge pupil/student population.

At the crucial tertiary level, for instance, the state has legion investments in core institutions meant to groom and nurture the middle and high level manpower required for the development needs of the state. They include the multi-campus Delta State University (DELSU); the School of Marine Technology (SMT) in Burutu; the Colleges of Education in Agbor, Warri and Mosogar; the three polytechnics at Oghara, Ozoro and Ogwashi-Uku; the Institute of Continuing Education (ICE) as well as allied institutions as the State Schools of Nursing and Midwifery in Agbor, Asaba and Warri and the School of Health Technology, Ufuoma, near Ughelli.

Though all of these have slight differences in core mandate areas, they are all primed for the production of quality middle and higher level manpower needed for the sustainable wholesome development of the state.