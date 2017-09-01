DELSU Administrative Activities Grounded

BY ANTHONY ARUGBA-ABRAKA

Followingollowingollowingollowingollowingollowing the nationwide strike embarked upon by the national body of Senior Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, is currently under lock and key, except for the acvities of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU-DELSU) chapter, The Pointer has learnt.

The nationwide strike was declared by the union on September 6, 2017, and it took effect from September 11, 2017, which has automatically grounded administrative activities in the university.

DELSU, Abraka chapter of the union, arising from a joint congress in Abraka, penultimate Monday with the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), DELSU, Abraka, chapter, SSANU-DELSU, Non-Academic Staff Union (NANSU-DELSU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT-DELSU), joined its counterparts in the nationwide strike embarked upon by the national body.

Our correspondent, who visited Site Three of the university on Friday, observed that the entrance gate to Site Three was under lock and key, while the exit gate was serving a dual purpose – for entry and exit into the university. In Site Two, the administrative block, Exams and Records Division, Admission Office/Students’ Affairs Division, Bursary Division among others, were also under lock and key as a result of the industrial action.

It was also gathered that, academic staff (lecturers) are the only one out of the four unions in the institution that are not on strike as a result of its withdrawal from the strike embarked upon by the national body of ASUU last month.The Chairman of National Association of Academic Technologists (NATT)-DELSU chapter, Comrade Ahatty Godwin, he said that the strike embarked upon by the three unions in the university was a unanimous decision in order to express their grievances to the Federal Government.He said that the strike would continue ‘until the Federal Government heeds to their demands, adding that the poor condition of service was really taking its toll on them.”

Ahatty noted that although the union has a cordial relationship with the management of the university, the decision to join its counterparts in other public institutions across the state in the industrial action is necessary.

Also speaking, the Secretary, Academic Staff Union of Universities, Delta State University, Abraka, (ASUU-DELSU), Dr. Emmanuel Ufuophu-Biri, said that the reason why it did not join the national body of ASUU in the ongoing nationwide strike was because the branch has a cordial working relationship with the management of Delta State University.

He said that although it sympathised with the national body, ASUU-DELSU lacked the moral justification to embark on the industrial strike because it does not have any issue with its employer (DELSU).

He called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, address all contending issues leading to the strike action once and for all, noting that Nigeria was in the 21st century, hence the issue of strike should be alien.