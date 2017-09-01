Okowa To Delta Communities: Embrace Peace, Tolerance For One Another

By Vincent Anikwushe/

Patrick Mgbodo/Nancy Ozougwu

THE Governor of Delta State, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has called on communities in the state to embrace peaceful coexistence and tolerance, which would further attract and sustain dividends of democracy across the state.

The governor, represented by his aide on political matters, Hon. Festus Ochonogor, made the call in Asaba, during the 2017 New Yam (Iwajii) festival of His Royal Highness, the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edeozie.

Ochonogor said that peace and stability in communities would encourage the state government to further distribute the dividends of democracy to Deltans, adding that irrespective of economic realities, the governor would fulfill his mandate to Deltans.

While felicitating with the monarch, Ochonogor emphasised on the continued peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the state capital and other parts of the state, stressing that, peaceful co-existence was a vital component of the SMART Agenda of the governor.

‘I want to implore us to sustain our culture and tradition, as education and civilisation did not say that we should jettison our traditions,’ Ochonogor added.

Similarly, the traditional Prime Minister of Asaba kingdom (Iyase), Chief Patrick Onyeobi, who spoke on behalf of the Asagba of Asaba, said that violence does not solve any problem, and ,therefore, urged all to embrace peace, adding that the people of Asaba would not entertain acts that are inimical and counter-productive to peaceful development.

‘We assure His Excellency our Governor, of our continued support and will endeavor to continue to create the enabling environment for his government to function without any undue distraction and stress’ Onyeobi said.

In the same vein, the Okpala-Uku of Umuezi Quarters, who spoke in an exclusive interview with The Pointer, said that the new yam festival celebrated by the Asagba of Asaba was in line with the ancient traditions of Asaba kingdom, which is known for farming, even as he thanked God for granting the community a prosperous harvest.

Highlight of the colourful ceremony were the breaking of kola nuts, homage to the throne by the five Ebos of Asaba kingdom, groups and personalities, eating of the new yam and dance performance by the Onyezusiaumu dance group.

