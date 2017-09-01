IYC Faults Move To Charge 59 Arrested Ipob Members To Court

Favour Percy/Idubor/Benin

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has condemned in strong terms the recent move by the Commissioner

of Police in Abia State, that the arrested members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) will be tried for terrorism charges in Court.

The spokesperson for the group, Barr. Henry Iyalla said, “It is quit unfortunate that peaceful agitations and assembly would be termed terrorist organization without

following the laid down procedures and steps as contained in the Terrorism

Prevention Act 2011 as amended and Extant Laws.

“It must be stated that for a person or a group of persons

to be termed as a terrorist

organization, certain elements of the said offence must have been breached, however, in the present case the reverse is the case.

“We, therefore, call on the Attorney- General of the Federation whose duty it is to advice the President and Commander in Chief on weighty legal issues to adequately

clarify on the steps and elements of the offence that must be proven before terming genuine agitations as a Terrorist Group.

“Similarly, we call on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA)and the International Community not to stand aloof while innocent persons are being killed, assaulted and subjected to unusual torture in total contravention

of our Laws and international

Treaties Nigeria have assented to and domesticated”,

he said.