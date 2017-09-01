IGP And N120 Billion Bribery Allegations

THE Nigeria Police have become the proverbial tortoise that features in every moonlight tale. There is hardly a folk tale in which the tortoise will not be mentioned and hardly does any of those stories portray the animal in positive light.

Since the inception of the current administration country, anti-corruption campaign has taken the centre stage. Many sections of the polity have keyed into the fight against corruption.

However, it is unfortunate that some brass of the Nigeria Police have continued to receive bashing for allegedly being neck- deep in corruption despite the campaign. More disturbing is the recent outburst by ‘an insider’, a retired police officer, who made astonishing corruption allegations against the high command of the Nigeria Police. The Senator representing Bauchi Central in the National Assembly, Senator Hamman Misau, accused the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, of collecting about N120 billion as bill for special security services.

T

he Senator, who is a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), presented a picture of what he called “series of fraudulent practices in the running of the Nigerian Police.”

T

he most disheartening allegation is his contention that ”the IGP collects over N10 billion on monthly basis as money for special security provided by men of the force to corporate bodies and highly placed individuals, including criminals, running to N120 billion on year basis without any reflection in police annual budgets or internally-generated revenue.”

T

he allegations by the senator came on the heels of similar findings by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which named the police as one of the most corrupt public officials in Nigeria. The survey findings by the NBS in its 2017 National Corruption Survey tagged “Corruption in Nigeria – Bribery. As Experienced. “By the Population” indicated that 46.4 per cent of Nigerian citizens have had “bribery contact” with police officers.”

We consider the veracity of the allegations as insignificant at this point. What should bother the minds of right thinking Nigerians is the fact that, despite the intensity of the campaign to tackle corruption, the IGP and by extension, his lieutenants and other officers are allegedly swimming in the social abomination. Much as the police authority pretends to pay deaf ear to the allegations by the Senator and the NBS, we, like other Nigerians, are interested in an issue that has painted the police black in the minds of the public over the past years.

Unarguably, the allegations presented by the senator are so damning that all those in the vanguard of the campaign to stop corruption should rise up and speak out immediately. This is because up till this moment, the police have kept mum on Senator Misau’s allegations.

I

t is our considered opinion that it is not an allegation that should be swept under the carpet. It is an aberration for the police to collect money to perform their statutory functions. Such illegal collections by the police high command have flowed down to the rank and file of the force, necessitating the anomaly that has characterised the discharge of duties by police personnal.

We are inclined to observe that the police are a critical force in the campaign against corrupt practices and should live above board. Since corruption among the police echelon is a serious threat to the war against graft, we implore the police authority to initiate moves to investigate allegations against its officers and men and to purge the force of the taint of bribery among its personnel.

Considering the seriousness of the allegations by Senator Misau, we call on the Federal Government and initiator of anti-corruption campaign, to set up an investigative panel to look into the issue and recommend appropriate punishment for any person(s) indicted by the report.

That is the only way Nigerians would believe that the fight against corruption will not spare anybody, no matter how highly placed.