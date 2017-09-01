Rising Cases Of Maternal Deaths At Fmc, Asaba

BY ROSEMARY NWAEBUNI

Devastated, distraught and heartbroken, Mr. Ngozi Uchebuego, gave heart-rending details of how his healthy pregnant wife’s journey to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, Delta State on the morning of March 6, 2017 for her routine anti-natal care detoured to an induced delivery adventure which landed her in the mortuary, dead cold 48 hours later, leaving behind a set of neonate twins.

That Nigeria’s health indices show that she ranks among the worst in the world is no longer news. What could probably pass as news when viewed against the template for global health assessment is the observable fact that the extant Federal Government has, thus far, not taken any concrete step to stem the rising tide of professional malfeasance, official misconduct, crass negligence, incompetence and inhuman behaviour of healthcare providers in hospitals across the country with the resultant increase in avoidable maternal deaths.

The inevitability of death notwithstanding, it is heart- rending and painful for a woman to die in the process of bringing forth a life into the world, particularly when such death was caused by the nonchalant attitude of healthcare providers, including doctors and nurses. How Nigeria’s unenviable health records continue to worsen unabated remains a serious concern to both discerning Nigerians and the international community, particularly in the area of maternal deaths, mostly caused by human factors.

A visit to most hospitals in Nigeria, particularly those owned by government will convince you that their mode of operation, including the manner they attend to patients, falls far below international best practice. While some healthcare givers in these hospitals are good, many others are not only unprofessional in the way they attend to patients, but also exhibit crass incompetence, total lack of compassion, insensitivity, unprofessional conducts and painful disregard for human life. Their lackadaisical attitudes have resulted in avoidable deaths, mostly maternal and infants, many of which go unreported. Even when reported, the culprits are hardly sanctioned by the authorities.

Mrs. Rita Uchebuego, wife of Mr. Ngozi Uchebuego recently joined the increasing number of women who have lost their lives at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Asaba, during delivery. Narrating his fate with tears streaming down his cheeks, Mr. Uchebuego said his wife, Rita, got pregnant few weeks after their wedding which took place on June 11, 2016. Being their first experience of childbearing and not wanting anything to go wrong, he registered her for antenatal in two different hospitals: the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, (government hospital) and Graceland Specialist Hospital, privately owned by Dr. Godwin Chukwuma Maduakor, a Consultant gynaecologist at the FMC, Asaba.

After the registration formalities at the FMC, his wife’s medical file was assigned to Dr. Sunday Abiodun Ojenuwah, a Consultant gynaecologist.

Mr. Uchebuego alleged that Dr. Maduakor accorded his wife due attention and care at his private clinic whenever they visited for antenatal and check up. Given the personal attention accorded his wife at Graceland Hospital, Mr. Uchebuego assured Dr. Maduako that his wife’s delivery would be taken by him when she was due.

He said he ensured his wife kept to her antenatal appointments at both the FMC and Graceland Hospital by personally going to drop and pick her up. In spite of the relatively high charges at Graceland Hospital, where scan alone costs as much as N25,000 and N55,000 for one night admission, he said he was not perturbed as long as his wife was being properly taken care of.

Uchebuego said on March 6, 2017, he took his wife to the FMC for her scheduled antenatal appointment. At this time, she was 32 weeks on. When he returned to the hospital a few hours later to take her home, she informed him that Dr. Ojenuwah had recommended a one day bed rest for her on account of her blood pressure which was discovered to be slightly above normal.

He said he sought to see Dr. Ojenuwah for direct briefing but he was nowhere to be found. On the prompting of a nurse who was in possession of his wife’s case file, he made a deposit of N10,000 (Ten thousand naira)at the hospital’s pay point, upon which his wife was taken into the maternity ward and given a bed. ‘I kept my wife company till late in the night before going back home’.

The following morning -being March 7, 2017- he returned to the hospital to check on his wife in company of his mother-in-law. At some point, he left her mother in-law behind to keep her daughter company, while he hurried off to attend to some official matters, hoping that her wife’s discharge formalities would have been perfected before his return. Surprisingly, when he returned to the FMC at 12 noon to pay the bill and take his wife home, he met her still lying in bed, writhing in pains.

‘To my surprise, she had already been induced for delivery. I was worried because her Expected Date of Delivery (EDD) was not due. With the pains becoming unbearable for my wife, I held her close to comfort her. I could feel the babies struggling in her womb as I held her. While this was going on, there was no doctor in sight. The nurses on duty were just chatting away without showing any concern’, he lamented.

He said hemade futile efforts to reach Dr. Ojenuwah for explanations on why a one night bed rest for his wife ended up in inducement for delivery. He begged the nurses to attend to his agonizing wife but they taunted him for being a nuisance to them and threatened to chase him out of the ward. Much later, a nurse, probably moved by compassion, assured him that his wife would soon deliver and advised him to go and buy a pint of blood in addition to the one he already provided.

He said he went and bought the blood. By the time he came back, his wife had been induced a second time and the pains had escalated. “The doctor who ordered the inducement was nowhere to be found even as I waited till 10 pm to see if I could see him”, he lamented.

“Very early the next morning, March 8, 2017, my mother in-law whom I left behind in the hospital the previous night called to inform me that my wife had been booked for emergency cesarean section (CS) and that the doctors requested for an extra pint of blood. I immediately rushed to the hospital and found my wife on the trolley bed, ready to be wheeled into the theatre. I provided the extra pint of blood as requested and signed a document given to me. I held my wife’s hand and muttered a few prayers and also connected my pastor on the phone to pray for her’.

‘More than one hour after, no doctor came around to handle the CS. My wife was still on the trolley in the ward screaming in pains while the nurses were at their desks busy chatting and laughing among them’. At this point of the interview, Mr. Uchebuego broke down and wept bitterly.

“Their continuous rebuff notwithstanding, I walked up to the nurses for the umpteenth time to plead with them for help. My pleas fell on deaf ears. However, a consultant Anaesthetist, Dr. Fidels Oyibo Longway, who was standing with the nurses, took pity on me and accompanied me back to my wife’s bedside. He checked on her and instructed that she be moved immediately into the theatre as her case was more critical than the case of the woman who was inside the theatre also waiting sectioning. The nurses refused to move my wife in but Dr. Longway insisted that there was no way they could commence the case that was not serious when they had a more critical and life-threatening one at hand”.

He said on learning that the Consultant who was being expected to come and supervise the surgery on his wife was Dr. Maduakor (her wife’s private doctor); he was a bit relieved as he already knew her pregnancy history. After waiting for a while without any sign of him, Mr. Uchebuego said he personally put a call across to him.

He said initially there was the usual pleasantries and conviviality but as soon as he informed him that the Cesarean Section which needed his urgent attention at the FMC was that of his wife, the pleasantries from him ceased abruptly and he cut the call. He said he had planned to explain to him how they ended up at FMC before the conversation ended.

‘20 minutes later, I called Dr. Maduakor again on the phone and pleaded with him to come and attend to my wife but he never showed up. On three occasions, my wife was wheeled into the theatre by the nurses when they thought Dr. Maduakor was coming over and on each of those times, she was wheeled out when he failed to show up. At 12. 25 pm, when my wife was almost giving up, she was finally wheeled into the theatre where she was sectioned by a team of doctors on duty in what appeared like a rescue mission. At the end, the CS was successful. ‘My wife was delivered of two beautiful baby girls. My joy knew no bounds, seeing my lovely wife and beautiful babies alive after the harrowing ordeal’.

He stated that he was instructed to buy some drugs and other items for one of the babies kept in the intensive care unit as well as make payments for the upkeep of both babies and their mother for a period of seven days. The something quite intriguing happened, according to him. His words, “By the time I came back to check on my wife, I discovered that the blood which was being transfused into her before I left had been disconnected. When I asked her why the blood transfusion was stopped, she said the nurse did not tell her the reason. I interacted with her for a while and showed her the pictures of our beautiful babies; then I approached the nurses for explanations on the stoppage of the transfusion but they ignored me as usual” .

‘When I saw that my wife was looking pale, I became apprehensive. I went to the nurses for the third time to complain but none of them paid me attention. When my continuous insistence probably became unbearable for them, one of the nurses walked to my wife’s bedside and unhooked the blood bag from the stand. She handed it to a cleaner and instructed her to take it to the lab for testing. She also requested me to go with her without telling me what was going on. At the lab we were told to come back after 45 minutes for the result. When we went back, the lab attendant confirmed that the blood was perfect and should be reconnected.

Despite the verdict of the laboratory attendant, the nurse kept the blood aside without reconnecting it on the patient. He said before he left the hospital at 2 am, March 9, 2017, he inquired from the nurse if there was anything else he needed to provide, including blood and she said there was none.

Uchebuego said his wife called him on the phone at exactly 4.52am, less than two hours after he left her requesting him to come back to the hospital urgently to assist her as nobody was paying her any attention. ‘I rushed down to the hospital and met my wife struggling and trying to reposition the oxygen mask connected to her nostrils. The oxygen was introduced during my short absence. As soon as she sighted me, she started beckoning on me, while shouting heartbeat, heartbeat’’. He said he rushed to her bedside and saw that the oxygen pipe had shifted from its position. On noticing this, he called on the nurse for help but rather than come to their aid, she ordered him from her sitting point to go and buy an additional pint of blood.

‘Even though the disconnected blood earlier certified okay was still lying there unused, I ran to the lab, bought the blood and returned within 10 minutes only to find my wife surrounded by nurses and doctors; all in sombre mood’.

“Baby, I have brought the blood, they will fix it now and everything will be fine, I said as I held on to my wife, shaking her up and pleading with her to talk to me but she was already dead. I broke down and wept bitterly. One of the doctors began to sob loudly. In the midst of my anguish, I heard a statement that jolted me: ‘why are you crying? Is it because of this thing?’ It was the unmistakable voice of Dr. Anunobi. He was chastising the doctor who was crying”.

“As soon as Dr. Maduakor was informed that my wife had passed on, he came into the ward in a jiffy as if he had been waiting for the news all along. I watched him as he pressed the dead woman’s chest twice and retorted, ‘There is nothing I can do now; there is nothing I can do now’. He quickly grabbed her case file, scribbled something therein and hurried away with it”.

THE PETITION

Mr. Uchebuego later petitioned the management of Federal Medical Centre, (FMC), Asaba, and alleging that her wife died due to negligence and failure by the healthcare givers to transfuse blood into her as recommended. He disclosed that, based on the petition, which he copied to relevant authorities, a panel of inquiry headed by Prof. Fasuba of Obafemi Awolowo Teaching Hospital. Ile Ife, and Dr. Ande of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital(UBTH) was constituted by the FMC management to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of his wife, adding that he was invited by the panel to give his own account.

He said few weeks later, he received a call from the hospital informing him that the panel’s report was ready and a copy would be given to him. However, all efforts to get a copy of the report through several visits to the Chief Medical Director, Dr. Victor Osiatuma, proved abortive. ‘Rather than avail me a copy of the Panel’s report as promised, Dr. Osiatuma on each occasion of my visit, pleaded with me to forget about the case and take my wife’s body for burial’.

A COVER UP?

During the investigation of the alleged negligence which led to the demise of Mrs. Rita Uchebuego, a reliable source at FMC, Asaba, who did not want her name revealed, described Dr. Maduakor as a very pompous and erratic individual who had no regard for his Head of Department (HOD) who is junior to him in the profession. The source also disclosed that Dr. Maduakor was always busy at his private hospital and would not turn up to carry out his official duties at the FMC, adding that most often, he delegated his duties to the junior doctors under him. ‘Whenever there was an emergency requiring Dr. Maduakor’s attention and he did not turn up, his HOD usually stood in for him’, she revealed.

All efforts made to get Dr. Maduakor to speak on the allegations against him through several visits to the FMC were unsuccessful as he was never around. On one of the occasions, we put a call across to him. As soon as the issue was introduced, he declined comments, saying that the ‘extant rule’ only permitted the Chief Medical Director to speak on the matter.

However, an anonymous source within the hospital revealed that cases of death, especially maternal mortality at the FMC, Asaba due to negligence, care-free attitudes and carelessness were becoming commonplace. He said that five cases where randomly selected for review by the panel which was set up to look into Late Mrs. Uchebuego’s case. “Everyone was born by a woman. There is no reason why a woman should be allowed to die in the cause of giving birth”, he lamented.

The management declined the request for a copy of the Panel of Enquiry Report on late Mrs. Uchebuego, which was made in line with the Freedom of Information Act, with the excuse that the report was not ready; several months after the panel ended its sitting.

However, an insider with adequate knowledge of all that transpired, revealed that Mrs. Uchebuego died out of carelessness and negligence and the hospital management recognized this and were trying to cover up. He revealed that at a point during the panel’s sitting, when the issue was almost being roped on the nurse who was on duty when the incident occurred, the highly upset nurse, in a ‘no holds barred’ session, gave detailed account of the infractions that led to Mrs. Uchebuego’s avoidable death. She informed the panel that the case file of the dead woman had been tampered with probably with the intent of a cover up.

The source also revealed that the panel acknowledged that the case file of the patient (Mrs. Uchebuego) who was attended to by different doctors had been ‘foolishly’ tampered with, noting particularly that most of the comments and reports in the file were written in the same handwriting. He revealed that most of the reports in the file had been removed.

Another source revealed that query dated 3rd April, 2017 was issued to the nurse (Nurse L A Egbuobi) on duty at the maternity ward as at the time Mrs. Uchebuego was on admission, for failing to communicate appropriately with consultant (Dr. Maduakor)/doctors on duty and patient’s relatives during the critical period in the management of Mrs. Uchebuego. But when her response was seen to expose the high level of negligence indulged by the consultant, Dr. Maduakor quickly colluded with her to agree that she duly informed him and that he will equally agree that he was informed.

MEDICAL DIRECTOR’S VERSION

The Chief Medical Director, Dr. Victor Osiatuma in an interview, denied any form of carelessness or negligence on the part of the handlers of the patient and attributed the death of Mrs. Uchebuego to the negative reaction of the blood transfused into her.

Dr. Osiatuma stated that the said patient was under the care of Dr. Ojenuwah, who admitted her on discovering that her blood pressure was high. He noted that they tried to make her have normal delivery by inducing her at first. “The first induction failed and she was induced a second time. When that second induction failed, she was booked for caesarian section”.

“Although, there were altercation on whether to handle Mrs. Uchebuego’s surgery first before a woman who was already in the theater, the surgery was successful”, he explained.

He said that two pints of blood were donated. While one was used during the surgery, the second one was fixed before the woman was taken out of the theatre at mid day but halfway into the transfusion of the second pint of blood, she reacted to it and it was discontinued, adding that the patient died the next day at about 6am.

On why they could not replace the second pint of blood when Mrs. Uchebuego reacted to it after 16 hours, Dr. Osiatuma said the hospital did not have blood at that point in time. ‘Moreover, the hospital does not manufacture blood’, he added.

AN UNFORTUNATE TREND

A source at the FMC laboratory revealed that it was practically impossible for a hospital like FMC not to have blood. He attributed the Uchebuego saga to sheer carelessness on the part of the doctors in charge of her case. He revealed that such cases abound in FMC, Asaba, but it had always been the word of the bereaved against that of management. Moreover, the cost of pursuing such cases of negligence always forced the bereaved to keep mum. “It happens here always, especially to the poor; so, people don’t get to hear of it except if it happened to a rich man or someone who knows his or her right and ready to pursue the case to logical conclusion”.

Another inside source revealed that maternal death was becoming rampant at the FMC, Asaba. He expressed fear that it may not abate as long as the doctors and consultants continued to spend official hours at their private hospitals to the detriment of patients who seek healthcare at the hospital.

A doctor who did not want his name in print disclosed that a pint of blood takes an interval of two to three hours to transfuse into a patient but not less than 45 minutes. “A pregnant woman whose blood level is low or diagnosed with high blood pressure is already a high risk patient and should be given adequate attention. If she actually reacted to the blood being transfused, there are procedures the handlers should have put in place”.

ONE CARELESS DEATH TOO MANY

Uchebuego is not alone in this calamitous development. Our investigation led us to another victim, Mr. Jerome Kwamu, whose wife, Uzoamaka Kwamu was delivered of a set of triplets at the FMC, Asaba, through cesarean section but due to alleged careless handling by the health workers, she died a few hours later, leaving her husband in huge debt and the onerous task of caring for the new born.

Mr. Kwamu and his wife Uzoamaka had their first child 14 years ago and had been looking up to God for a second child. God heard their prayers, when last year (2016), Uzoamaka became pregnant and registered at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, where she expected to get the best of healthcare, considering that the hospital paraded a retinue of specialists .

Mr. Kwamu narrated how his wife, on one of her ante-natal visits to the FMC, was diverted to ZODEC Medical Centre on DBS Road, Asaba, where someone called to inform him that his wife was on admission and he should come and settle a bill of N70,000 (Seven thousand naira). When he inquired how his wife who went for antenatal at the FMC ended up being admitted at a private hospital, he was told she had glucose in her system. He got to the private hospital and met her wife on drip. ‘I had no other choice but to settle the bill and took my wife home’.

‘Prior to her delivery, my wife was admitted for two weeks at the FMC. On the 30th of January, 2017 she was taken into the theatre for sectioning and was delivered of a set of triplets. One hour after the surgery, she began to experience excruciating pains in her stomach and was rushed back into the theatre for second surgery. She was wheeled out several minutes later in coma’.

He disclosed that his wife remained in coma at the intensive unit of the hospital till February 2. 2017, when the consultant in charge of his wife’s case before he left on annual vacation saw her while on ward round and expressed displeasure on how his patient who had hitherto been very healthy was left in that condition for days without referral. ‘He quickly recommended her immediate referral to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH)’.

He revealed that by 10 am on February 2, 2017, he had already effected payments for ambulance, life support machine and drugs amidst the tossing around by the compassionless health workers. However, several hours after that, his wife was yet to be moved. When he sought to know the cause of the delay, he was informed that the oxygen machine they had could not enter the ambulance.

‘I was advised to go and get a smaller cylinder but I told them I did not know where to get one. It was already mid afternoon. One of the health workers eventually volunteered to help. When the smaller cylinder was brought, I was still made to pay for it’. He revealed that despite these extortions, he was told that he had to pay the doctor and the technician that would handle the machine during the course of the journey.

He said as at 8 pm, he was still begging them to embark on the journey to UBTH. They finally set out for Benin that night at 8. 28pm. ‘I led the way with the triplets in my car while the ambulance conveying my wife was following from behind’. He disclosed that 20 minutes after they set out, he discovered he was no longer seeing the ambulance. He slowed down a while but the ambulance was not in view. He decided to reverse and headed towards Asaba in search of the ambulance.

After a few kilometers, he sighted the ambulance heading back to Asaba in full blare of its siren. He wondered why they were returning to Asaba without the courtesy of putting a call across to him. He drove behind them until they got to FMC. He said it was when he asked to know why they returned to the hospital that a doctor just worked up to him and said, “Sorry, we lost her”.

He said his experience was better imagined than narrate. ‘I was in total shock, mixed with disbelief and confusion. I spent close to N1 million on hospital bills, laboratory examinations and purchase of different drugs, many of which were never administered while some were stolen. Here is a bag filled with unused drugs’, he said, emptying its contents on the floor, including more than 30 different receipts.

He revealed that when he was considering suing the hospital for the alleged poor handling of his wife’s case, his father-in-law discouraged him and asked if it would bring his wife back to life. “When I considered the huge debt, burial expenses, care of the triplets and the huge amount required for such litigation, I felt exasperated and miserable”.

Kwamu said that he had to take the babies to an orphanage where he paid N100,000 (One hundred thousand naira ) monthly for their upkeep. He lamented that on account of the loan he took from his Cooperatives and money lenders in the course of trying to save his wife, “my salary is near zero and the debts keep pilling up. The worst part of it is that the Federal Medical Center, Asaba is equally disturbing me for the balance of over N100,000 which they claimed to be my balance after they killed my wife”.

Mr. Kwamu insisted that his wife died due to the negligence of doctors in FMC who he alleged paid less attention to their official duties and more to their private clinics where they divert most patients to.

THE DECAY IN FMC – DR. OJENUWA’S TESTIMONY

Efforts made to get some of the persons fingered in the handling of Mr. Uchebuego’s case to state their roles proved abortive as most of them declined comment. However, I obtained copies of documents and affidavit deposed to by most of them in reply to queries issued to them by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) wherein they stated their extent of involvement.

In Dr. Ojenuwah’s affidavit sworn to at the Federal High Court of Nigeria in the Asaba Judicial Division on July 25, 2017, a copy of which was obtained by The Pointer, he revealed that Mrs. Rita Uchebuego, 27 years old was his booked patient who registered for antenatal at exactly 6 weeks of conception and was regular with clinic attendance. He stated, however, that he only admitted her to monitor her blood pressure but did not directly manage her Induction of Labour (IoC) and delivery, adding that the team of doctors on call managed her in line with Obstetrics and Gynecology (O&G) department protocol.

He revealed that after observing her condition on her 38th week antenatal visit (March 6, 2017), he requested to see her husband but did not see him. He stated that as they were rounding up antenatal clinic same day, he called for a mini conference/meeting of all consultants and doctors in the O&G unit to have a second opinion on his decision for Induction of Labour (IOL). Prior to the meeting, one of the consultants, Dr. Ochei took an excuse to go for school run. Another consultant, Dr. Osemeke was nowhere to be found, while Dr. Iyiola, allegedly as usual, had left without informing any consultant.

He said he held the meeting with Dr. Kubeinje (a consultant), Dr. Anunobi, Senior Registrar and Dr. Onwuka, a registrar on posting from Family Medicine. During the course of deliberation, consultant Kubeinje agreed with him on IoC with low threshold for Emergency Caesarean Section.

Based on this decision, he instructed the senior registrar/registrars to work up the patient for IOL on Thursday, March9, 2017 and placed her on admission to be administered with medications that will stabilize and calm her down.

He revealed that he specifically directed investigations on her PCV, grouping cross, matching 20 units of whole blood, urinalysis, protienuria and ultra sound scan while her blood pressure was being controlled. ‘Outcome of these investigations was aimed at adequate preparation of Mrs. Uchebuego for delivery. Surprisingly, the team of doctors on call commenced IOL at 6am the next day ( March 7, 2017) without checking if Mrs. Uchebuego had been adequately prepared in line with the consultants’ directives of carrying out the prescribed investigations’.

According to Dr. Ojenuwah, ‘I only got to learn of Mrs. Uchebuego’s death days after and issued a query to Dr. Onunobi requesting him to explain why the instructions on medical investigations to adequately prepare Mrs. Uchebuego before induction of labour were not carried out; why the IOL was commenced on 7th March, 2017, instead of 9th march, 2017; what the outcome of the investigation was; and who handed the patient to Dr. Ugwu and Dr. Okoye Simeon(the team on call) for IOL?

He equally queried Dr. Iyiola and Dr. Osemeke who failed to attend the mini conference he called to have a second opinion on Mrs. Uchebuego’s case. Strangely, all these queries were never responded to.

In the course of investigation, it was revealed that the panel of enquiry constituted by the Chief Medical Director, Dr. Osiatuma, chaired by Prof. Fasuba of Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ife and Dr. Ande of University of Benin Teaching Hospital, slammed 6 months suspension on Dr. Ojenuwah, the consultant who handled Mrs. Uchebuego’s antenatal.

This did not go down well with Dr. Ojenuwah who felt the panel was biased and teleguided by the Chief Medical Director, Dr. Osiatuma on account of his (Osiatuma’s) hatred for him due to the politics of the appointment of a substantive CMD of the hospital.

Feeling victimized by his suspension, Dr. Ojenuwah, through his counsel, petitioned the Federal Ministry of Health on his lack of confidence in the panel for failing to give him fair hearing, and their inability to examine the remote and immediate causes of the death of Mrs. Uchebuego.

He also alleged in his petition that Dr. Osiatuma (CMD) had not been comfortable with his (Dr. Ojenuwah’s) consistent complaints that the key causes of maternal deaths in the FMC, Asaba were traceable to the hospital management’s lackadaisical attitude towards ensuring the right things were done. He equally stated in the petition that Dr. Osiatuma never liked the way he exposed staff and management’s inadequacies/inactions towards patients.

It was also revealed in the petition that the Chief Medical Director was in the habit of romancing and encouraging gross indiscipline among some doctors and nurses, making them look like demigods and not amenable to instructions, discipline and order to the detriment of the institution. “They do not carry out our instructions and he stoutly comes to their defence whenever they are called to discipline”.

Dr. Ojenuwah also alleged that the CMD was known to withhold queries issued to some persons in the hospital who are his friends and old classmates. Even when reminders to the queries were instituted through the management, not even the concerned staff or management responded to them.

Among the cases cited by Dr. Ojenuwah in his petition, which was allegedly trivialized and politicized by the CMD was the case of one Mrs. Faith Amuamuzia with severe preeclampsia taken into the labour ward theatre for caesarian section on September 13, 2015 by an anaesthetist nurse without consulting the consultant anaesthetist on call. This allegedly resulted in her dying of Bronch-constriction.

Another was the case of one Mrs. Felix Goodluck, who was admitted into the labour ward for delivery on March 18, 2016. The delivery was singlehandedly carried out by nurses who thereafter brought her out to the post natal ward and later discharged her on March 20 without the involvement of any doctor or the consultant seeing the consultant in charge of the patient. Queries dated March22, 2016 issued to Matron Ochuno and eight staff nurses/midwives involved were never responded to. Dr. Osiatuma (CMD) allegedly shielded them. The nurses/midwies were Mbamalu C., Nzekwu, Ivuighren, Umeana, Chieje, Nwankwo, Adeogwu and Ogwu.

Another case of rebuffed query was the one he issued to Dr. Nwosa on July 1, 2016. Dr. Nwosa was said to have allegedly allowed Mrs. Stella Opiah who went through caesarean section to bleed for six hours without any recourse to call his (Ojenuwah) attention as the consultant of the team on call, until the woman had gone ‘moribund’ in irreversible shock on February 6, 2016. Unfortunately, she died due to these avoidable lapses. Dr. Ojenuwah alleged that the CMD told Dr. Nwosa, who incidentally was his classmate, not to answer the query.

He made reference to a letter dated 16th May, 2016, which he addressed to the then Acting CMD and now the substantive CMD, Dr. Osiatuma reporting the persistence absence of Matron Ochuno in charge of the labour ward and other midwives in the labour ward who were in the habit of absenting themselves from the weekly clinical audit meeting where all cases managed in the department were confidentially reviewed and discussed by all to enable relevant inputs, instructions, and teachings on better management are proffered as well as highlighting of inadequacies, problems and answers proffered. He lamented that as usual, nothing was done about it.

Also, the queries issued to the senior registrar and registrars who failed to carry out clear cut instructions of Dr. Ojenuwah were allegedly suppressed by the Head of Department of O&G and the CMD.

An anonymous staff of FMC, Asaba, revealed that the hospital had returned to the era where seeking health care there has become a risk. He recalled that the rising maternal death trend at the FMC appeared to abate after the death of a high profile government official, Director Planning Research and Statistics (DPRS) in the Ministry of Information in 2005, which clearly exposed the atrocities of some care- givers and led to the demotion and sacking of some consultants. The woman died shortly after giving birth to a set of triplets through sectioning and investigations revealed gross incompetence, mismanagement, indiscipline and care-free attitude on the part of both the management and staff of the hospital. He noted that under the tenure of Dr. Erumunse as CMD, the hospital witnessed a turnaround in their modus operandi occasioned by the no nonsense management style. He lamented that the present CMD appeared to have been overwhelmed by the avalanche of undisciplined behaviour of members of management and staff.

DR. GODWIN CHUKWUMA MADUAKOR’S STORY

A copy of the affidavit deposed to by Dr. Godwin Chukwuma Maduakor at the High Court of Justice, Asaba Judicial Division, Delta State, was equally obtained wherein he denied ever attending to Mrs. Rita Uchebuego in his private hospital. However, a copy of late Mrs. Uchebuego’s clinic card for Dr. Maduakor’s private hospital (Graceland Hospital) was obtained from her husband.

Maduakor stated in his affidavit that he only cared for the patient with other members of the team on call on March 8, 2017. He claimed that he resumed duty call on same day at 7:50 am and had clinic reviews with the resident doctors on all the emergency cases handled in the past 24 hours. He stated that after this review, he proceeded with the resident doctors on call to review patients in the labour ward. Among the cases reviewed was that of Mrs. Uchebuego whose clinical assessment he claimed was done at about 10am.

“Consequently, the patient was booked for emergency caesarean section. Though the patient had one unit of blood already, she was asked to provide an extra unit of blood since her packed cell volume (PCV) was found to be low (24%). Because I had finger injury, I directed the Senior Registrar on call with me to carry out the caesarean section as soon as possible, while I attended to the antenatal clinic patients”, he affidavit stated.

He deposed in the affidavit that he received a call from the Consultant Anaesthetist, Dr. Longway, at 11:35:56am who said he was under pressure to anesthetize an elective caesarean section patient already booked for the day but needed to confirm if Mrs. Uchebuego booked by his call team was emergency and he confirmed that Mrs. Uchebuego needed emergency attention and should be given priority.

He said that about 11:38:18am, he put a call across to the Senior Registrar, Dr. Okoye Pascal, on call with him to proceed with the surgery but he informed him that only one unit of blood out of two requested was provided. He also said that he received a call at 11:39:27am from the husband of the patient who complained that they refused to accept his wife into the theatre and he assured him that she would be accepted because he just discussed the patient’s case with the Consultant Anaesthetist.

He said that, after six minutes (11:45am), he called again that his wife was yet to be wheeled to the theatre but he gave him the assurance that she will be attended to equally told him that he learnt that he (Mr. Uchebuego) provided only one unit of blood but he told him that he had already made arrangement for it. He said that he put a call across to the Senior Registrar at 11:47:41 to inform him that the second unit of blood was also ready and urged him to proceed with the surgery.

He disclosed that, after a while, he rushed to the theatre and met the Senior Registrar standing beside two trolleys in which two women on elective surgery were lying. On his prompting, the Senior Registrar confirmed that the Anaesthetist had told him that the emergency case (Mrs. Uchebuego) would be taken first but that they were waiting for the elective case to be wheeled out of the theatre back to the ward. He revealed that Mrs. Uchebuego’s surgery started at 12:51pm on March 8, 2017 and had each of her two babies extracted at 1:17pm and 1:18pm, respectively.

He said that at the end of antenatal clinic consultation, he proceeded to the recovery room to see Mrs. Uchebuego having been successfully operated on and met the Consultant Anaesthetist monitoring her vital signs. He said that he spoke with the patient who though appeared a little weak but was in stable clinical condition, adding that the note of the anaesthetist and the operating team proved that the surgery was successful. He added that after that, he never received any call again with respect to the patient until her demise which was confirmed at 6:15 am on March 9, 2017 but he was called upon at 6:25:16am, March 9, 2017.

Maduakor’s affidavit stated that the patient was on the second unit of blood when she suddenly complained of fever and chest pain and was noticed breathless; the blood was sent back to the blood bank for cross- matching; that the blood improved when it was disconnected; that same blood was brought back with a paper indicating that it was compatible and there after reconnected; and shortly after reconnection of the re-cross match blood, she complained of fever, chest pain and breathlessness. He said that resuscitating measures were instituted but she died at 6:15 am, March 9, 2017.

STRIDENT QUESTIONS

The question still begging for answer was who disconnected the blood? At what time was the blood discovered to be incompatible and disconnected? Was the husband of the patient told to arrange another blood after the acclaimed incompatible blood? How come this one unit of blood which was found incompatible was not replaced for over 17 hours?

Testimony of Dr. Longway Fidelis Oyibo

The affidavit sworn by the Consultant Anaesthetist, Dr. Longway Fidelis Oyibo revealed that three patients were booked for elective surgery, March 8, 2017 and added that the third person on the list was not brought to theatre without any communication to the Consultant Anaesthetist nor were reasons advanced for bringing the third patient on the list to be done first.

He noted that while the handover of the patient between the ward nurse and theatre staff was going on, a resident doctor from the O & G department came to inform him of an emergency caesarean section (CS) without a written consult. He added that another doctor who knew the couple also solicited his support for the emergency CS.

Due to the emergency nature of Mrs. Uchebuego, he personally went to the labour ward to review her on a plain sheet of paper to avoid further delay as her case file was said to have been taken for drugs and sourcing for blood and was assured that the note will be securely placed in the case note when available. He noted that from the review, he observed that her case was an obvious emergency one which supersedes any elective procedure.

He noted that he had to put a call across to Dr. Maduakor to confirm the emergency status, grade of caesarean section, last clinical observations from the Obstetricians, level of preparedness of the surgeons and the nursing team, ensure and fast track other routine clinical/surgical processes usually observed prior to anesthesia/surgery as well as ensure she received prompt surgical intervention. He said that he even assisted in pushing the trolley conveying her to the labour ward theatre.

He noted that the assurance from Dr. Maduakor for urgent intervention reinforced his earlier decision to step down the elective CS, despite the fact that the elective CS was already at the reception of the Labour Ward Theatre.

He noted that the decision to step down the elective CS for the emergency was seen by the duty ‘periop’ nurse, Moseri Agatha as unacceptable which resulted in unprofessional decorum, embarrassment and unprintable insults in the full glare of Dr.( Mrs.) Ochei who was to take the elective CS, along with seven other doctors and the theatre staff.

He revealed that despite official report to the hospital management on the insubordination to established clinical management authority exhibited by Agatha, the issue was not comprehensively addressed.

He stated that he personally attended to Mrs. Uchebuego at the obstetric theatre, despite the array of anaesthetist staff present. He noted that she had blood transfused intraoperatively as her PCV was 24% and added that she never reacted to the blood transfused intraoperatively.

He revealed that he signed her off from the Post Anaesthetic Care Unit (PACU) having fulfilled the clinical and time based criteria for discharge from PACA to the post- surgical ward for continued medical care.

He disclosed that he saw her again at 6:00pm same day (March 8, 2017) before he left the hospital and revealed that he complained of postop pain. “This I explained and assured her while re-emphasizing the avalanche of analgesics options prescribed for her”, he noted.

He noted that he was shocked to note from Dr. Tina Yusuf the next day that Mrs. Uchebuego was no more, adding that he felt so bad as all his efforts and support appeared wasted. “I was greatly startled and shocked as there were no clear clinical sign posts suggestive of imminent mortality”, he revealed.

Mr. Uchebuego’s Encounter with Dr. Anunobi

Narrating his encounter with Dr. Anunobi, Mr. Uchebuego revealed that when his wife began to experience morning sickness due to her conception, they met a doctor friend who recommended ultra sound scan for his wife where it was confirmed that she was pregnant with twins. He said that their doctor friend told them that he was not a gynaecologist and recommended Dr. Anunobi to them.

He noted that they visited FMC, and saw Dr. Anunobi who advised them to register immediately at FMC which they did and was booked under the consultant Anunobi works under (Dr. Ojenuwah). He noted that, on their second visit to FMC as his wife was still experiencing morning sickness, the hospital was on strike. He said that he put a call across to Dr. Anunobi to inform him they were around for antenatal but that the hospital was on strike. He then recommended them to register in another private hospital, with the name ‘Up Christ Clinic and Maternity’, here in Asaba. He revealed that Dr. Anunobi instructed him to tell them that he referred them to the hospital.

He said his wife got registered and was placed on admission for three days. He noted that he was not satisfied with their treatment as they allegedly found it difficult to connect drip through her veins and most times the drip will finish and blood from his wife will begin to flow through the drip line due to lack of monitoring.

He then decided that his wife be discharged based on his dissatisfaction with their level of care. He said he was given a bill of about N70,000 and after payment, he was told to pay additional N20,000 for the doctor who referred them to the hospital. He said that he inquired why he should be the one to pay him rather than the hospital even when he did not make any input in his wife’s treatment rather than referral but was told that, that was their rule.

He noted that Dr. Anunobi called him severally to urge him to pay him the money. He said that upon the advice of a doctor friend to find him some amount, he then made a transfer of N7,000 to him through the account details Dr. Anunobi sent him. He noted that Dr. Anunobi not being satisfied with the amount stopped relating well with him and never responded to his greetings any longer.

He noted that when his antenatal visits was monthly at the FMC, the consultant, Dr. Ojenuwah assigned his wife and other patients in that category to doctors under him and several times that his wife was assigned to Dr. Anunobi, she complained that she was not examined by Anunobi, thereby attributing his not examining her to their encounter with him at Up Christ. He said that he would persuade her not to bother much about that as they would visit Dr. Maduakor’s private clinic.

He explained that his wife could not report to the consultant that Dr. Anunobi does not examine her. He added that he never knew that Dr. Anunobi was the doctor his wife was handed over to when she was taken in on admission on March 6, he would have objected to it. He attributed his encounter with him at the private clinic to be the reason why he flouted the consultant’s directives on carrying out several investigations to prepare her for induction of labour which they commenced on March 7, 2017 against March 9, 2017 as instructed by the consultants.

He noted that when his wife gave up the ghost and Dr. Pascal Okoye began to weep, Dr. Anunobi cautioned and scolded him and said, “Why are you crying? Is it because of this thing?” Thereafter, he said, he pulled him out of the place.

A PLEA, A TWIST?

A source very close to Pastor Cosfinny Udoka (Uchebuego’s spiritual father), revealed that Dr. Victor Osiatuma in company of Dr. Maduakor and Dr. Anne Ojimba had gone to plead with him to prevail on Uchebuego to close the matter as they were ready to offer money. He said the Pastor felt embarrassed that the hospital management could consider him so low to assist them cover up their atrocities through bribery.