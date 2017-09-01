Igbodo Community Commends Donor Agencies’ Collaboration With Govt On Projects Execution

THE President-General of Igbodo community, Worldwide, Dickson Mathew Okwaje and other Frontline indigenes of the community including Engr. Johnson Ogana and Mr. Samuel Ndudi have commended the international donor agencies for collaborating with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led administration aimed accelerating infrastructural development in the state, especially in rural areas.

Dickon Okwaje and Engr. Ogana and others made the commendation at Anieyeme -Igbodo in Ika North East Local Government Area during the project launch ceremony where the 50 percent of the project sum for the rehabilitation of health centre in the community under the SEEFOR community driven development programme of the World Bank and the European Union.

They said the health centre when rehabilitated and operational, the people of Igbodo community would access quality health care services, adding that by so doing they would no longer be subjected to travel to Agbor and Asaba for their health care needs.

In her remarks, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, Rev(Mrs) Omatsola Williams represented by the Director of Community Development, Mrs Juliana Ireyefoju thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for keying into the project through the payment of the state counterpart contribution even as the Project Coordinator of SEEFOR projects, Mr Benson Ojoko represented by the Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Mrs Atinor Obveredjor called on the community deliver quality job and shun anything that would lead to delay in the completion of the project.

The SEEFOR Project Coordinator recalled that Igbodo community had keyed into the project and lauded the people for leveraging on the project to enhance their overall well being.

Speaking in an interview, Veteran John Ugbaja(JP), Chief Chigbo Ozah, Mrs Osadebe and chief Samuel Odika as well as the chairman of the project management committee, Mr. John Nnaji described the tripartite arrangements between state government, World Bank/EU and the community as a veritable platform for rural development and pledged to deliver the project in line with the guidelines.

Earlier in a welcome address, the chairman of Ika North East Local Government Area, Hon. F.I Eborka who was represented by Mr. Chris Ogbeni advised the people of Igbodo community to continue to drive development through community driven development initiatives, adding that Ika North East had benefitted tremendously in the SEEFOR Project and urged them to put the project funds into good use.