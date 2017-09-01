Okowa Administration Has Excelled In Projects Execution, Accountability –Funkekeme

THE Chairman of the Board of Governing Council, Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon has scored the Okowa administration high on projects execution and accountability in governance in Delta State.

Funkekeme stated this when he featured on a phone-in programme, “People’s Assembly” at a private radio station in Asaba.

He said that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa came into office at a time of national economic recession, coupled with the agitations of militants, which had highly reduced the fortunes of the state to the barest minimum.

Hon. Funkekeme added that Governor Okowa had, however, used his astute knowledge of governance to manage these meagre resources to take the state to where it is today. “Delta State is a complex state; anybody who wants to govern it must be experienced. Okowa has brought that to bear in the state,” he said. According to him, “Governor Okowa has tried by ensuring that projects in the state are spread across all the cities, considering the meagere resources at the disposal of the state government and Delta State, being a multi-city state, he has managed the limited resources well.” While debunking rumours of an ongoing rift between some lecturers at the Ozoro Polytechnic and the Governing Council over the issue of salaries, Hon. Funkekeme called on Deltans to be patient with Governor Okowa whom, he said, was spreading the dividends of democracy evenly throughout the state.