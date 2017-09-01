Zenith Bank Congratulates Delta Sports Commission For Youth Games’ Victory

BY CHRISTIAN EZE

ZENITH Bank Plc has congratulated the Delta State Sports Commission and Deltans in general for winning the third National Youth Games convincingly at Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on Saturday.

The Bank through a statement signed by the Branch Manager, Dickson Egade and the DGM/ Group Zonal Head, Lucy Ighade, noted that Delta State achieved a great feat by winning the highest number of gold medals at the youth games that were keenly contested for by several States across the federation.

It stated that the State have been maintaining the track record that has been created over the years and strongly believes that the victory will stimulate unity among Deltans and all youths in the country.

It further assured of the Bank’s continuous partnership with the State which has been very cordial and beneficial to both parties.