Operational Jurisdiction: Delta Quarry’s Employers Applaud Govt, Ministry Clarification

BY CLETUS NGWODO

THE Union of Tipper and Quarry Employers of Nigeria (UTQEN), Delta State Banch has applauded the role played by the state government as well as the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in the clarification of its operational jurisdiction.

Speaking to newsmen recently in Asaba, the state Chairman of UTQEN, Comrade Dumebi Eluaka ,who particularly commended the Special Adviser to the state Governor in Labour and Industrial Relations ,Comrade Mike Okeme for the intervention and worthy advice ,said that the union will continue to thread on the path of peace.

It will be recalled that the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, had last month written to the state government, clarifying the jurisdiction of the National Union of Road Transport Workers and noted that UTQEN is a registered trade union and upon the receipt of the letter, the state government equally affirmed that UTQEN has right to unionize its member and should be allowed to operate freely without interference.

The state UTQEN boss, however noted that despite the concerted efforts of the relevant agencies of government both at the federal and state levels, the activities of the union is still being allegedly hampered by some councils and unions in the state and appealed for strict enforcement of the directive, so that its members could go about their daily activities without harassment

“It is important to note that UTQEN as a trade union, registered in 2013 by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment with a clear cut operational jurisdiction, we do not want to begin to have any issue with any union, more so, when we had signed a peace accord with the union in acquisition .we wish to therefore appeal to the state government and security agencies to ensure full compliance to the peace deal”

As a peace loving union, that operates within the tenth of trade union act, I wish to assure the government that we shall not renege on the peace deal, I am therefore calling all UTQEN members to continue to maintain peace in the state in line with the policy thrust of our amiable Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as encapsulated in his SMART Agenda”, he said

“I wish to further assure on behalf of the union in the state that we are solidly behind Governor Okowa and come 2019, we shall solidly queue behind him to enable him consolidation on the spectacular achievements already recorded in the last two years, particularly in the area of road network ,which has ameliorated the challenges of motorists in the state.