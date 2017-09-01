Delta Justice Ministry Case Files Audit Committee Submits Report To AG

THE Delta State Attorney-

General (AG) and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Peter Mrakpor has said that the committee set up to audit case files and assess the general performance

of staff was part of efforts to raise the quality and standard of practice in the ministry.

Mrakpor was speaking while receiving the report of the five-man committee

headed by the Acting Permanent Secretary and Solicitor-General of the state, Mr. Ben Odigwe on Wednesday in the Attorney-

General’s Chambers in Asaba.

While receiving the committee’s

report contained in two volumes, the Attorney-General disclosed that the main thrust of the exercise was to ascertain the quality of practice, identify the administrative

capacity of the zonal offices of the ministry as well as address the issue of truancy and indolence amongst staff.

The AG, who commended the committee for the conclusion

of phase one of its assignment and promised to undertake a comprehensive

study of the report, was emphatic on his resolve to implement its recommendations

for the overall good of the ministry. While emphasising

the need for staff to justify their salaries, the Commissioner for Justice said that the era of laxity and inefficiency by some staff was over. On phase two of the committee’s

assignment, which include audit of case files of all legal officers in the headquarters office and the assessment of the general

performance of staff in non-legal departments, the AG gave the committee two weeks to submit its findings.

With the domestication of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act, which was assented to by the state Governor, Senator

(Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday, the attorney-general charged legal officers

to brace up for the challenge ahead and live up to its expectation as according

to him, with the new law, the ministry is now time bound to turn in legal opinions within 30 days.

Earlier, the Acting Permanent

Secretary and Solicitor-

General of the state, Mr. Ben Odigwe, who is the chairman of the committee, while presenting his report, thanked the attorney-general

for the exercise which was made possible by the visionary thinking of the attorney-general to move the ministry forward.