Okowa To Navy: Sustain Protection Of Oil, Gas Facilities

BY FIDELIS EGUGBO/

ANTHONY ARUGBA

THE Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa has called on the Nigerian Navy not to relent in its efforts to protect oil and gas facilities in the Niger Delta.

Speaking when the Flag Officer, Commanding Logistics Command, Oghara, Rear Admiral Peter Onaji led top officers of the command to pay him a familiarisation visit yesterday in Asaba, Governor Okowa reiterated that the Navy had done a lot to restore peace in the creeks of the Niger Delta and also helped in checking sea piracy and nsured protection of national assets.

According to the governor, “the activities of the Navy have helped to curb sea piracy and protection of national assets, especially facilities that transport crude and gas; it is important that the Navy does not relax on its duties because of the importance of having secured maritime for socio-economic activities.

“Today, we have peace in the creeks largely due to the efficiency of the Navy, in collaboration with other security agencies and stakeholders, which has impacted greatly on the economy of the country,” the governor said.

He used the occasion to commend the Chief of Naval Staff for his commitment to developing the Navy to face any challenge, noting that his initiatives have been felt in Delta State and the whole of the Niger Delta.

Governor Okowa observed that it was laudable for the Navy to make its facilities, especially, its medical facilities and educational institutions available to the general public,, assuring that his administration would partner the Navy to build a secondary school in the state.

Earlier, Rear Admiral Onaji said that he was recently posted to be the Command Officer in charge of Logistics Command, Oghara and that the visit to the governor was important to intimate him about the activities of the command.

While commending Governor Okowa’s administration for its numerous assistance to the Navy and other security agencies operating in the state, the Officer disclosed that the Logistic Command provides logistic support for Navy formations all over the country and as such, has no limit to its coverage area.

He assured Governor Okowa of the support of the Navy in securing the waterways and also to be available to tackle security issues as the need arises, emphasising that the Navy loves peaceful environment and ensures that people live in peace with one another.

Commissioners and other top government functionaries attended the event.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has called on journalists, the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, CIBN and other relevant stakeholders in the state to project the image of the state in good light, to enable it attract investors for business to thrive.

The governor, who stated this in Government House, Asaba, when he played host to the management of CIBN and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), challenged Deltans and Nigerians to dwell more on the positive image of the state rather than the negative. He said that considering the difficult times in the country, Nigerians need to seek for ways to attract investors to the country so as to improve the economic situation, saying that investment is what Nigeria needs to set the country on the path of recovery.

He said: “These are tough times for Nigeria, but there is hope for us. I don’t know how, but I’m convinced that things will get better. As individuals and groups, we need to think of viable ways to make things work.”

While commending CIBN for its capacity building and advocacy drive to ensure standards in the banking sector, he called on all stakeholders in the state and country to think of visible ways to reduce unemployment.

He said: “Unemployment is a major problem in this country and the more people are unemployed, the more the rate of crime increases. So, we need to work together as a cohesive unit to reduce unemployment to the barest minimum and this can only be achieved if investors invest in our state.”

He assured CIBN that his administration was committed to advancing its cause to ensure that its laudable initiative come to bear in the state.

Responding to a request for a parcel of land by CIBN, Governor Okowa said: “ I want you to write formally to us because we have standard procedures for doing things and we will look into it to see how we can work out something.”

Earlier, the President/Chairman of Council, CIBN, Prof. Segun Ajibola said that CIBN is the professional umbrella body of bankers in Nigeria, established by an Act of Parliament. He said that the institute was out: “To partner and collaborate with this administration and the relevant institutions to deliver core deliverables for value addition to the state so as to bring about continued economic growth and prosperity in Delta State.”

He listed some requests to the governor, which include the inclusion of the institutes’ flagship qualification, ACIB, in government scheme of service, allocation of plots of land for the permanent office of Delta State branch, involvement of its members and the branch in the affairs of the state, as well as sponsorship of a zonal/regional banking conference that would focus on areas of particular interest to the state and region.