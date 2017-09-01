JAMB Transformation Into Money Spinning Agency

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) which was established by Decree No. 2 of 1978 (amended by Decree No. 33 of 1989), was empowered to conduct matriculation examination for entry into all universities, polytechnics and colleges of education (by whatever name called) in Nigeria, and to appoint examiners, moderators, invigilators, members of the subject panels and committees and other persons with respect to matriculation examinations and any other matters incidental thereto or connected therewith.

The board was also empowered to place suitably qualified candidates in tertiary institutions after having taken into account the vacancies available in each tertiary institution; the guidelines approved for each tertiary institution by its proprietors or other competent authorities; the preference expressed or otherwise indicated by the candidates for certain tertiary institutions and courses; such other matters as the board may be directed by the Honorable Minister to consider or the board itself may consider appropriate in the circumstances.

gain, the board was constitutionally mandated to collate and disseminate information on all matters relating to admissions into tertiary educational institutions or any other matter relevant to the discharge of functions of the board and to carry out other activities as are necessary or expedient for the full discharge of all or any of the functions conferred on it under or pursuant to the Decree that established it.

From the lucidly articulated functions of JAMB as stated above, it is obvious that the board is a social service delivering agency and not a revenue generating agency as the body language of the board is now tempting Nigerians to believe that it is now a revenue spinning board for the Federal Government. This is because, a statement obtained from JAMB’s website which was signed by its Head of Public Relations, Fabian Benjamin, said this year, the board had so far remitted more than N5 billion to government, the highest ever in the 40 years of its existence.

hat the board vested with the constitutional mandate to conduct examination for candidates seeking admission into tertiary educational institutions in the country remitted more than N5 billion to the coffers of the Federal Government in less than one year actually leaves much to be desired. This is because the news on JAMB’s remittance to the Federal Government came at a time when the board’s relevance has come under intense scruting.

o us, it is essentially becoming obvious that the essence of JAMB is fast waning as the board seems to be losing focus on its core mandate of regulating admission processes and procedures into tertiary institutions in Nigeria. Instead of devising sustainable ways of strengthening its authority on admission related issues in the country’s tertiary education subsector, the board appears to have apparently chosen to expand the frontiers of its economic interest.

Unarguably, the board’s perceived proclivity towards money making at the expense of its regulatory function is, to say the least, affecting the relevance of the board in the opinion of critical stakeholders in the education sector. For instance, statistics available reveals that candidates, who wrote the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by JAMB, paid N6, 200 each to sit for the examination.

breakdown of this amount further shows that N5,000 was for the 2017 JAMB registration form, N700 was for Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre registration, while N500 was for JAMB mandatory textbook. It is indeed regrettable to note that the board has, over the years, raised the amount paid by candidates sitting for the UTME, while the curve for its cut-off marks for admission into tertiary institutions in recent time has been on the downward trend.

From the facts above, we are tempted to conclude that JAMB is overtly more interested in making money from candidates sitting for its examination than playing its regulatory functions. More worrisome is the fact that candidates’ performance in UTME no longer guarantees admission into tertiary institutions across the country as it used to be. If candidates’ performance in JAMB examination no longer guarantees admission into higher institutions in the country, what then is the relevance of JAMB?

f JAMB is to be transformed into a money making agency, it should, therefore, be re-christened as a revenue board; otherwise, government should do the needful by reviewing the activities of the board so that it can be alive to its constitutional responsibility of regulating admission processes in higher institutions of learning in the country