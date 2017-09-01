Why Aniocha North Is Safe Haven For Investors, By Anwuzia

BY INNOCENT OSAKWE/

CHUKWUEMEKA EGUTU

THE Chairman, Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state, Chief Isaac Anwuzia has said that the security strategies put in place by his administration had made the local government a safe haven for residents of the area and for prospective investors.

The council chairman, who stated this while inaugurating the Local Government Peace and Vigilance Committee, noted that before the advent of his administration, the local government was a prospective home for criminals who indulge in kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and advanced fee fraud, saying that the crime situation was heightened by the activities of herdsmen.

Chief Anwuzia, who noted that the support and approval of the state government to put in place a local vigilante outfit paid off with the appointment of several vigilance groups scattered in the various communities in the local government, whose activities have helped to nip several violent crimes in the bud.

While saying that as part of the measures to checkmate the rising spate of crime in the locality, the council had had to pass a bye-law regulating the operational time of commercial motorcycle riders, popularly called ‘Okada’ from 6am to 8pm.

The council chairman, while saying that the Aniocha South Peace and Vigilance Committee is a body backed by law as entrenched in the 4th Schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Delta State Local Government Law 2013, Section 41, 42 and 43m of the Aniocha South Peace and Vigilante Committee Bye-Law 2017, said that the committee consists of a chairman and six members.

According to him “The committee members are drawn from the three clans that make up Aniocha South Local Government. These clans consist of Ubulu clan, Ogwashi-Uku clan and Nsukwa clan, and their function includes among other things, to embark on sensitisation and peace building activities throughout the local government and facilitate peaceful resolution of intra and inter communal conflicts in the local government.

“Others are, to ensure that Community Peace and Vigilante Groups are established in all communities in the 11 federal and 14 state wards in the local government, regulate and coordinate the activities of the Peace and Vigilante Groups within the local government, among others.

“Let me also add that the committee is empowered to impose security levy on the residents of the local government,” he said.