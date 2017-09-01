Why Uzere Is Household Name In Cassava Production

By Erue Gracious

Cassaassaassava originated from Brazil, in South America, it is a stub with an average height of one meter and it belongs to the family of rubber plants with white latex flowing out of this wounded stem and leaf stalk. The stem is a planting material which grows the roots, and shoots. It produces bulky storage roots with a heavy concentration of carbohydrates at about 80 per cent. The shoot grows into leaves that constitute a good vegetable rich in proteins, vitamins and minerals.

Maginot esculent an which is its botanical name, grows very well in most parts of West Africa like Ghana, Senegal, Benin Republic, Cameroon and Nigeria.It is mostly found in all Southern parts of the country, especially in Isokoland. Cassava is grown in Nigeria almost in all the states, the plant is also a native of Uzere in Delta state, cassava plant stands out in the life and history of Uzere because, they cultivate cassava in big time. The people of the Uzere are mostly known for cassava planting, from where they fetch theirincome and eke out a living to service their bills.

Cassava as a stub plant can be used for starch, tapioca, Garri, Cassava floor, Fufu, which can be eaten and enjoyed by all and sundry.There is hardly any home that does not have cassava farm or that does not depend on cassava in Uzere.The people till the soil for other agriculture products that of cassava stands out in Uzere. Uzere is a household name in Isoko land. The farmers harvest their cassava and sells to get income, Some of they are big time farmers. The farmer sells their cassava and use the money to buy land in order to cultivate for the next planting season. They use their money to provide fortheir family by paying the school fees, of their children. They also use their money to buy more farm tools and machineries. Secondary they use money to buy fertilizer for their crops.

In recent times Uzere as a community has grown to be very popular and famous among other communities in the state, because of the massive cassava production in the area. They have gigantic machines installed and that has made Uzere more popular as many farmers from neighbouring villages troop to Uzere to process their product.

How we can encourage farmers in Uzere into producing cassava in other word farmers can be encouraged by providing farm tools and fertilizers for them to work on their farms. Basically, government should give farmers loansfacilities; they should educate the farmers generally on plants farm implements. In fact, agriculture as a whole should be encouraged, because from Agriculture, there could be creation of wealth and opportunities. Also the government and private individuals should provide land for farmers to use as it would attractive prospective farmers venture into farming

Cassava is an excellent energy source for the body, particularly for an individual who experiences strenuous physical activities. The leaves contain different types of protein such as lysine isoleucine, valine and lots of arginine which are not commonly found in green leafy plants cassava almost contains all amino acid which can compared to eggs and soya beans as great of proteins, the fibre in cassava make the process absorption of sugar into the bloodstream slower. It is great news for people who suffer from diabetes, by eating the fibre rich cassava, they can experience satiety without worrying the blood sugar level. This is why cassava is well suggested to people with diabetes.

How has cassava help in contributing to the economy?

It is the most extensively cultivated crop in the southern part of the country, it contribute largely to the country’s gross domestic production (GDP) and a major source of income to rural farmers. It is used in some industries for production of bio-degradable products, production of feeds for livestock, it could reduce unemployment rate and it is also a rich source of carbohydrates.

Challenges of cassava growing in Uzere are numerous; one of such is too much rainfall and flood once there is too much rain water is makes the cassava spoilt, rotten and animals also eat up the cassava and other people invade the farm as thieves to harvest cassava due to hungry recently a woman was caught stealing cassava in one of the Isoko land