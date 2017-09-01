Reviving Battered Homes In Our Society

AN ideal home is one where love and mutual respect for one another exist; where peace, amity, harmony and bliss reign supreme; where both parents work in concert with settled peace of mind and assume the onerous responsibility of car¬ing for the children as they fully deserve, training them to meet the challenges and problems of life and giving them a chance to achieve success in the world.

Nothing can equal the joy of living in a happy home. Nothing can excel the bliss of an orderly home. It is the unspoken wish of every child who came into the world. Yet, many a home is a house where the biting winds outside are more than matched by the cold criticism that reign within. There is no more uncom¬fortable place to live than in a house where people are always miserable and unhappy. The stress and strain of having to live there will soon make even the most rugged individual sick and breft of happiness. Most of the problem we see today emanate from broken homes. The bitterness and misunderstanding found there bring on tensions that result in serious, deadly diseases, hypertension, heart-attack, cardiac arrest and so on. Therefore, anything that can be done to crush and eradicate this dreadful monster, is worthy of our deepest thought, study and action.

Divorce comes all too easy and it is though to be a solution to many marriage problem; but often raises more problems than it solves.

Problems arise to plague the family for the rest of its life. There may be times when divorce is the only answer, but before taking such a step, it is well to weigh and consider the consequences with great care, because this may not be the answer to a fam¬ily’s troubles, rather, it may turn out to be an admission that they have failed to make a reasonable, sensible adjustment to life.

We may just ask: “What is a broken home?” Truly and frankly, there is no simple and straight answer to this question, since there are several ways in which a home may be broken. Natural¬ly, the death of one of the parents may break a home, but not al¬ways. Sometime, such a strong bond is left behind that the home remains almost intact. Sad as such a home may be for a while, it is often the easiest to me. Although, no one can fully take the place of the love ones who have gone; those who are left behind usually manage to carry on ardently, despite their loss, realizing that death is a necessary end.

It is not always the loss of a parent that is the most tragic event in the life of a child. Many of the world’s most successful people started out as orphans. They rose above their handicap to face their problems bravely and courageously with confident expec¬tation of ultimate success. Although, they may sometimes feel the loss of that loved one, the memory of a happy past help to carry them on the success.

Often, the most tragic situation of all is the broken home where the parents are continually quarreling but have painfully decided to stay together for the sake of the children such parents are usu¬ally livng completely separate lives, with not interest in what the other is trying to accomplish. Each is equally determined to raise the children according to his or her idea, and often, these ideas are diametrically opposed. As a result, the children grew up in an atmosphere of constant friction and argumentation. They never know exactly w hre they stand on any issue. Obviously, they can never please both parents whose ideas and actions fall apart. This constant stress is bound to have adverse effect upon their tender mind and often on their bodies as well.

Such children tend to be more sensitive than others, and if they are intelligent, they are easily up-set. They develop choleric temperament, irrigative, agitative and are always tensed-up and quarrelsome. Consequently, they are often misunderstood. They may fail at school because most of their nervous energy is con¬stantly being used up trying to straighten up the mess at home. They come to school tired and irritable, perhaps suffering from indigestion because of poor diet. Some of them may fail at school because most of their nervous energy is constantly being used up trying to straighten up the mess at home. They come to school tired and irritable, perhaps suffering from indigestion because of poor diet. Some of them may be grossly overweight. They are so starved of affection at home that they are compulsively attempt¬ing to satisfy their inner longing for real companionship. Others are so lean and weak that they have no appetite or desire to eat, and they often fail to grow normally.

Parents of such children often take them to hospital, thinking that a series of injection or drugs are what they actually need. But for these children, the most important medicament comes not from a bottle or a syringe, but from within, from a peaceful and contented spirit, from a feeling of being wanted and loved at home.

Children who live in broken homes are often expected to spend their youthful years trying to bring their quarreling par-ents together. They rarely, if ever, succeed. Sometime their lives are brightened by a faint glimmer of hope, only to be greatly dis¬appointed, times without number. Then again, some children, in order to get their own way, learn to play one parent against the other. They become experts in the art of subterfuge, cheating and clever deceipt. But this never brings real happiness or satisfac¬tion. Parent should realize t hat they must solve their own prob¬lem, rather than expecting the children to find solutions. Adult problems are always beyond the scope of mind of a child and children should not be exploited, they should not be subjected to such am ordeal. They are not ready for this.

If parents are constantly quarreling and their differences can¬not be reconciled, it may be better for them to go their sepa¬rate ways. For instance, for a couple who have lived together for many years without a child and t he distrust engendered by this unfortunate situation leads to constant quarrels occa¬sioned by daily accusation and counter accusation of infertil¬ity, infidelity, etc. such a quarrel can never be resolved in the absence of a child comforting the family. In this case, the only way out of the problem is for the couple to part ways and seek for succour and redress elsewhere. There is no better solution in such a complex and complicated situation.

A child, nurtured in relative peace by one parent may be far better off than one w ho lives in a house where there is plenty of money but no love. There is no substitute for true, natural affection. But every attempt should be made to solve the prob¬lem and keep the home intact, if at all possible.

However, many broken homes can be mended provided both parents are willing to take the necessary steps towards a com¬plete reconciliation. Both must be willing, of confidence in each other and a desire on the part of both to forgive and forget; to bury the hatchet and let the sleeping dog lie.

Constantly mulling and musing over that which is past will never solve any problem, nor will nagging and back-biting erase the problem, it is so easy to criticizes, but It never helps to mend a broken home. The only way is to forget the past of¬fence, as it may be, and begin to live for future.

Most marital tangles arise from selfishness and infidelity on the part of one of both parents. The community may be deceived for a time, but the children usually know where the faults lie. For their sake, it is important to try to reconcile these differences, if at all possible. There is no way through which tangles can be resolved unless both parties are willing to begin all over again, as though nothing had marred their family bliss, perfect joy and blessedness, of the family. This is not easy, but it is worth all that it may cost to achieve it.

Remember! In every family quarrel, there is never any com¬pletely innocent party. One may be more guilty than the other, but often, both, are deeply involved. But whatever the degree of guilt, the only real way to reconcile such differences is to face up to the situation bravely and courageously and make the necessary adjustments.

The best way to mend a broken home is to recognize that the break exists and then do something about it. This only pro¬longs the situation and increase the strain. There is no disgrace in having differences of opinion within the family, for this is only natural. The disgrace comes only when the differing view-points cause people to go their individual ways without do¬ing anything to solve the problems. Individual pride may be t he obstacle to a veritable happy solution. It is better to forget pride and arrogance and make adjustments in a sensible way.

Certainly, mending a broken home is not an easy task. The revival cannot be accomplished in a day, a week or even a month. There are many things that need to be discussed. There is need for mutual understanding on the part of all concerned. Mistakes may occur again. And the situation may become a bit strained. But if the attitude of forgiveness is present, the thick clouds of trouble will eventually roll away and the sunshine of peace, amity and happiness will break through once again. We should learn to forgive and forget. Remember and take notice of only that which is good in the other person. Pray for the guidance of God in all that you do. How true is it that the family that prays together, stay together. This is true! There is no finer way of mending a broken home than this.

No parent can ever take the place of another and should nev¬er try to do so. Both are essential in every well balanced home; both are needed for the emotion control, health and general well-being of the children, especially during their tender years of life. When one parent supports the other in guiding the chil¬dren to an understanding of the true facts of life, the stark re¬alities of mundane existence, everyone benefits. The child, the parents, the community and the nation in general, will all reap the benefits of a well groomed and trained child.

It is true that some good and disciplined parents do have bad children at times, but this may not always be the faults of par¬ents. Other extraneous influences like environment, bad com¬panions, may come in at an early age, moulding the attitude of the child and making him less susceptible to good leadership. Then again, many parents are too busy making money to give adequate and proper tie to the training of their children. When this happens, they are not considered as good and responsible parents, regardless of how virtues and successful they may be in the business world. A good parent will take time to train his child aright. This most important business of life should not, in any way, be left to chance. It is a divine task that must be done.

It is true that every young child is a natural hero-worshiper. He loves to think of his parents as little short of divine, and in his little mind, there is nothing his guardian parents, like guardian angels, cannot do. The parents are all powerful and all-in-all to him. Gradually, as he grows older, he comes to see and appreciate things in a better perspective. But in spite of a more mature viewpoint, he still tends to measure the world around him by his experiences during those years he was in training, under the tutelage of his parents.

Too many parents are shirking their responsibilities towards their children, while leaving or expecting other persons to car¬ry on the task for them. In some cases, there may be no other choice, for not everyone is capable of becoming a good parent. Home people who are not yet parents can often do a much bet¬ter job than some who are parents. For instance, a good school teacher may sometimes help to make up for the deficiency of a parent who has neglected his or her responsibilities to a child. Grand-parents and other relatives may also come to the rescue of a child who has been neglected, providing the love and un¬derstanding that is needed during his/her growing years.

In the final analysis, it is necessary to reiterate here that an ideal home is one where both parents assume full responsibil¬ity of caring for the child as he/she fully deserves, grooming and training him to face the challenges of life, and giving him a chance to make good in the world. Yet, there are too many homes where the children’s lives are darkened and dejected by constant bickering and frustration.

All in all, the problem of child rearing and peaceful, harmo¬nious and happy family building can be effectively undertaken only by courage, fortitude, diligence, forthrightness, consistent and persistent effort.

Good luck; if you enjoy a blissful, harmonious and peaceful family, free from rancour, suspicious, infidelity, impatience and unnecessary bickering. What a happy home.