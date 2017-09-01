Stop Blackmailing Okowa, Otuaro

BY HARRISON AKAMULE IN order not to truncate the smooth political journey of

the Delta state, and the relative peace enjoy throughout

the nook and cranny of the state, politicians have

been urged to stop the politics of blackmailing. Saying

blackmailing is an evil wind that does one no good.

Speaking to newsmen, the Bulou-owei of Niger Delta

and also a Maritime industrialist, Chief Tunde Smooth

has called on politicians to desist from blackmailing the

State governor Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa and his Deputy Barr.

Kingsley Otuaro of trying to impose candidates in the

forthcoming Local Government election later this year.

He stated that the governor deserves commendation

for being careful in administering the affairs of the state

in the midst of the various challenges. Therefore, should

be encouraged and not to be blackmailed.

“ Don’t try to blame or rundown the governor and his

deputy for your inability to understand yourselves to

coordinate, and conduct free and fair peaceful Councils

election as political leaders in your local government

areas”. Smooth tells politicians.

Chief Smooth pointed out that, blackmailing is a very

bad habit, and asked politicians not to encourage it

because the times we are in now as a state, irrespective

of political differences needs collective responsibility,

therefore, certain words and languages should be

avoided to enable the government attract meaningful

development to the state.

He said, politicians negative disposition by building

up unfounded sentiments towards who should be

the candidates of their source without adequate

appropriation of democratic principles was not the

governor’s responsibility. Saying blackmailing them

can only come from mischievous minds, which to Chief

Smooth, was unfair and evil intended.

He noted that statements that are capable of making

electorate feel being oppressed was not healthy sign for

an administration that is working very hard to bring true

satisfaction to his people. He stressed further the need

for politicians to use their influence towards positive

direction rather than blackmail.

It recalled where incidences of imposition of

candidates and cheap blackmailing backfired during the

2015 general elections , most especially governorships

positions in various states including Delta State. He

pleaded with the politicians to continue to use the

ideal ways in ensuring that politics should be properly

addressed according to the tenets.

Speaking about Buhari’s performance so far, the Bulouowei

noted that, Mr President , Buhari administration

has brought transparency to an extent, charged various

sectors of the economy to build on the success recorded

so far by the present federal government administration.

Saying, the two billion naira release for the take off of the

Nigerian Maritime university, Okerenkoko, Warri South

West local government was one of the great achievement

by the present administration.