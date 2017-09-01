BY HARRISON AKAMULE IN order not to truncate the smooth political journey of
the Delta state, and the relative peace enjoy throughout
the nook and cranny of the state, politicians have
been urged to stop the politics of blackmailing. Saying
blackmailing is an evil wind that does one no good.
Speaking to newsmen, the Bulou-owei of Niger Delta
and also a Maritime industrialist, Chief Tunde Smooth
has called on politicians to desist from blackmailing the
State governor Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa and his Deputy Barr.
Kingsley Otuaro of trying to impose candidates in the
forthcoming Local Government election later this year.
He stated that the governor deserves commendation
for being careful in administering the affairs of the state
in the midst of the various challenges. Therefore, should
be encouraged and not to be blackmailed.
“ Don’t try to blame or rundown the governor and his
deputy for your inability to understand yourselves to
coordinate, and conduct free and fair peaceful Councils
election as political leaders in your local government
areas”. Smooth tells politicians.
Chief Smooth pointed out that, blackmailing is a very
bad habit, and asked politicians not to encourage it
because the times we are in now as a state, irrespective
of political differences needs collective responsibility,
therefore, certain words and languages should be
avoided to enable the government attract meaningful
development to the state.
He said, politicians negative disposition by building
up unfounded sentiments towards who should be
the candidates of their source without adequate
appropriation of democratic principles was not the
governor’s responsibility. Saying blackmailing them
can only come from mischievous minds, which to Chief
Smooth, was unfair and evil intended.
He noted that statements that are capable of making
electorate feel being oppressed was not healthy sign for
an administration that is working very hard to bring true
satisfaction to his people. He stressed further the need
for politicians to use their influence towards positive
direction rather than blackmail.
It recalled where incidences of imposition of
candidates and cheap blackmailing backfired during the
2015 general elections , most especially governorships
positions in various states including Delta State. He
pleaded with the politicians to continue to use the
ideal ways in ensuring that politics should be properly
addressed according to the tenets.
Speaking about Buhari’s performance so far, the Bulouowei
noted that, Mr President , Buhari administration
has brought transparency to an extent, charged various
sectors of the economy to build on the success recorded
so far by the present federal government administration.
Saying, the two billion naira release for the take off of the
Nigerian Maritime university, Okerenkoko, Warri South
West local government was one of the great achievement
by the present administration.