BY HARRISON AKAMULE MR Matthew Manager Orusede was born in Ogriagbene
Community of Bomadi Local Government Area
of Delta State. He attended St. Brendan’s College,
Bomadi, in 1976, and later proceeded to then Rivers State
University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt, in the
1980s. He worked in one of the critical offices of the Federal
Government establishment for years before leaving the service
to join politics.
When the opportunity came for who to be the Chairman,
Asaba Chapter, St. Brendan’s College, , Old Boys Association,
without hesitation and due to his dedication and commitment,
the national body found him worthy to pilot it.
In this interview, Mr Matthew Orusede opens up on what
old boys should be doing to their former schools.
May we know you sir?
My name is Mr Matthew Manager Orusede from
Ogriagbene Community in Bomadi Local government Area,
Delta State. The Chairman, St. Brendan’s College, Bomadi
Old Boys Association, Asaba Chapter.
What do you intend to do as the Chairman, Old Boys
of St. Brendan’S College, Bomadi?
A: Well, we all know the issue of old students’ returning
to their Alma-Mater is to assist the school in the area of
development. Once, you are from an institution, you must
go back to that school to identify what and what can be put
in place. The simple thing is to develop the school to an
enviable level, and without the participation of old boys, the
school might be dilapidating. I think that is the more reason
we thought it wise to set up the old boys association to make
sure that the school is developed.
When you talk about development, there are many areas
and my intention, as the chairman, is to work hard to see
that we look at different areas of physical infrastructural
and human capital development. We can reach out to
students that are performing very well by way of awarding
scholarships to students to motivate them to study harder,
because the school has produced a lot of people and we are
ready to carry up the school to an enviable level, both in
infrastructural and human capital development.
Can you tell us brief history of St. Brendan College,
Bomadi?
St. Brendan College is a school that was established in
1960 by the missionaries and has produced great men and
women of substance in the society. It is a Catholic School with
high standard of discipline and morality. It was taken over by
the government, and in 2011, the government thought it wise
to return it to the original owners, Bomadi Catholic Vicariate
by the former Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan.
Can you compare academic performance of students
then and today?
In terms of academic performance, I don’t think there is
a big difference because of the standard of discipline which
is the school mission statement and vision. Right from
inception, the school management did not compromise the
quality of teachers and the mutual understanding between
the parents, school authority, teachers and students.
The school has produced great men such as Mr William
Bozimo(a k a, Willy Bee), a veteran writer of great repute and
a host of others. There is no place you cannot find products
of St. Brendan College, Bomadi. The students then performed
very highly, the performance level is still very high today,
and I was informed by the Bomadi Catholic Church Bishop
who is the spiritual head of the school, that since they took
over, their performance in WAEC and NECO examintions
has been commendable. I encourage parents to send their
children there for quality education.
The area of discipline how was it then?
Thank you very much. I make bold to let you know that
it is a school where the discipline level is at the top; the
constitution is such that you cannot , as a student, disobey
the rules governing the school. During prep and labour, you
must come out to partake because I was a prefect in the
school then. I finished from there 1976.
Discipline was high then and is still today; that is
why students are performing brilliantly. The teachers,
too, were very serious then. Father Kennedy was the
founder of the school, and my father was a Mathematics
teacher and they were all dedicated. The great quality of
the teachers translated to the good performance of the
students.
How can you mobilize the old boys to render
assistance to the school?
It is easy in the sense that I am not working alone
because I have an exco . The Exco must be made to
understand that members of Asaba Chapter need to look
at how we can collectively assist the school. As a branch,
we must make sure we play our part not to go below.
The first duty we have is to identify the old boys of
the school in Asaba; second, is to make sure the chapter
has regular meetings, and discuss the areas we can be of
help to the school. We will make sure we do our best so
our name can be written in the history of the school.. It
could be building a hostel, classrooms or sponsor sporting
activities in agreement with the national body.
How do you intend to raise money for these
anticipated projects?
We intend to raise money by taxing ourselves through
dues that we are going to pay, seek assistance from our
boys who have made it; since we know the importance of
school, we will be committed in the area of finance.
We will not bother people much, but with proper
understanding among ourselves, impact will be felt by
the school, even friends who have benefited directly or
indirectly will be of assistance. In such a way, the school,
community and local government are going to be the
beneficiaries. I know God will give us the wisdom on
how to raise funds for the school. We are also going to
introduce vocational skills that can raise funds for the
school.
What is your advice to the students, management
of the school and old boys?
My advice to the old boys is for us to try and assist the
school and co-operate with the students and management
of the school. The students should be law- abiding, be
disciplined and uphold the good image of the school.
We appeal to the government to reach out to the
missionaries and private schools in the riverine areas as
a form of encouragement because the students there are
Nigerians, too. The government should also rehabilitate
some of the dilapidated buildings. They should set aside
certain percent of their annual budget for private schools
in the country in order to enhance greater productivity