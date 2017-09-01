Role Of Old Boys Association Is To Assist In Devt Process Of Alma-Mata –Orusede

BY HARRISON AKAMULE MR Matthew Manager Orusede was born in Ogriagbene

Community of Bomadi Local Government Area

of Delta State. He attended St. Brendan’s College,

Bomadi, in 1976, and later proceeded to then Rivers State

University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt, in the

1980s. He worked in one of the critical offices of the Federal

Government establishment for years before leaving the service

to join politics.

When the opportunity came for who to be the Chairman,

Asaba Chapter, St. Brendan’s College, , Old Boys Association,

without hesitation and due to his dedication and commitment,

the national body found him worthy to pilot it.

In this interview, Mr Matthew Orusede opens up on what

old boys should be doing to their former schools.

May we know you sir?

My name is Mr Matthew Manager Orusede from

Ogriagbene Community in Bomadi Local government Area,

Delta State. The Chairman, St. Brendan’s College, Bomadi

Old Boys Association, Asaba Chapter.

What do you intend to do as the Chairman, Old Boys

of St. Brendan’S College, Bomadi?

A: Well, we all know the issue of old students’ returning

to their Alma-Mater is to assist the school in the area of

development. Once, you are from an institution, you must

go back to that school to identify what and what can be put

in place. The simple thing is to develop the school to an

enviable level, and without the participation of old boys, the

school might be dilapidating. I think that is the more reason

we thought it wise to set up the old boys association to make

sure that the school is developed.

When you talk about development, there are many areas

and my intention, as the chairman, is to work hard to see

that we look at different areas of physical infrastructural

and human capital development. We can reach out to

students that are performing very well by way of awarding

scholarships to students to motivate them to study harder,

because the school has produced a lot of people and we are

ready to carry up the school to an enviable level, both in

infrastructural and human capital development.

Can you tell us brief history of St. Brendan College,

Bomadi?

St. Brendan College is a school that was established in

1960 by the missionaries and has produced great men and

women of substance in the society. It is a Catholic School with

high standard of discipline and morality. It was taken over by

the government, and in 2011, the government thought it wise

to return it to the original owners, Bomadi Catholic Vicariate

by the former Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan.

Can you compare academic performance of students

then and today?

In terms of academic performance, I don’t think there is

a big difference because of the standard of discipline which

is the school mission statement and vision. Right from

inception, the school management did not compromise the

quality of teachers and the mutual understanding between

the parents, school authority, teachers and students.

The school has produced great men such as Mr William

Bozimo(a k a, Willy Bee), a veteran writer of great repute and

a host of others. There is no place you cannot find products

of St. Brendan College, Bomadi. The students then performed

very highly, the performance level is still very high today,

and I was informed by the Bomadi Catholic Church Bishop

who is the spiritual head of the school, that since they took

over, their performance in WAEC and NECO examintions

has been commendable. I encourage parents to send their

children there for quality education.

The area of discipline how was it then?

Thank you very much. I make bold to let you know that

it is a school where the discipline level is at the top; the

constitution is such that you cannot , as a student, disobey

the rules governing the school. During prep and labour, you

must come out to partake because I was a prefect in the

school then. I finished from there 1976.

Discipline was high then and is still today; that is

why students are performing brilliantly. The teachers,

too, were very serious then. Father Kennedy was the

founder of the school, and my father was a Mathematics

teacher and they were all dedicated. The great quality of

the teachers translated to the good performance of the

students.

How can you mobilize the old boys to render

assistance to the school?

It is easy in the sense that I am not working alone

because I have an exco . The Exco must be made to

understand that members of Asaba Chapter need to look

at how we can collectively assist the school. As a branch,

we must make sure we play our part not to go below.

The first duty we have is to identify the old boys of

the school in Asaba; second, is to make sure the chapter

has regular meetings, and discuss the areas we can be of

help to the school. We will make sure we do our best so

our name can be written in the history of the school.. It

could be building a hostel, classrooms or sponsor sporting

activities in agreement with the national body.

How do you intend to raise money for these

anticipated projects?

We intend to raise money by taxing ourselves through

dues that we are going to pay, seek assistance from our

boys who have made it; since we know the importance of

school, we will be committed in the area of finance.

We will not bother people much, but with proper

understanding among ourselves, impact will be felt by

the school, even friends who have benefited directly or

indirectly will be of assistance. In such a way, the school,

community and local government are going to be the

beneficiaries. I know God will give us the wisdom on

how to raise funds for the school. We are also going to

introduce vocational skills that can raise funds for the

school.

What is your advice to the students, management

of the school and old boys?

My advice to the old boys is for us to try and assist the

school and co-operate with the students and management

of the school. The students should be law- abiding, be

disciplined and uphold the good image of the school.

We appeal to the government to reach out to the

missionaries and private schools in the riverine areas as

a form of encouragement because the students there are

Nigerians, too. The government should also rehabilitate

some of the dilapidated buildings. They should set aside

certain percent of their annual budget for private schools

in the country in order to enhance greater productivity