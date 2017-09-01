Nigeria To Meet Ghana In Tomorrow’s WAFU Cup Final

The final of the WAFU Cup will feature those two great rivals,

Nigeria and the hosts, Ghana.

Both sides won their respective semi-finals on Thursday to set up the clash in Cape Coast tomorrow.

Rabiu Ali scored the only goal as Nigeria won 1-0 against Benin, who played over an hour with 10 men, following Marcellin Degnon

Koukpo’s red card.

Ghana beat Niger 2-0 with goals from Kizito Kwame and Stephen Safro.

Ghana are the defending champions, whilst Nigeria have now reached three of the last four WAFU Cup finals.

The two sides have already

met at this competition,

in their final group match – a game Nigeria won 2-0.