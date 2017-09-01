Okowa And Challenges Of Local Govts Councils

BY FIDELIS EGUGBO

The third tier of government in Nigeria, the local government, has faced a lot of challenges in recent times. Most local governments throughout the country cannot pay salaries of their workers, not to talk of embarking on development projects. This has result¬ted in many people calling for the sccrapping of that tier of government, saying that it has failed to meet with its functions.

Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 provides in the Fourth Schedule the main functions of Local Governments in Nigeria as follows: –

(a) The consideration and the making of recommen¬dations to a State Commission on Economic Planning or any similar body on: (i) The economic development of the state, particularly in so far as the areas of authority of the Council and of the State are affected, and (ii) Propos¬als made by the said Commission or body;

(b) Collection of rates, radio and television licences;

(c) Establishment and maintenance of cemeteries, burial grounds and homes for the destitute or infirm;

(d) Licensing of bicycles, trucks (other than mechan¬ically-propelled trucks), canoes, wheel barrows and carts;

(e) Establishment, maintenance and regulation of slaughter houses, slaughter slabs, markets, motor parks and public conveniences;

(f) Construction and maintenance of roads, streets, street lightings, drains and other public highways, parks, gardens, open spaces, or such public facilities as maybe prescribed from time to time by the House of Assembly of a State;

(g) Naming of roads and streets, and numbering of houses;

(h) Provision and maintenance of public conveniences, sewage and refuse disposal;

(i) Registration of all births, deaths and marriages;

(j) Assessment of privately owned houses or tene¬ments for the purpose of levying such rates as may be prescribed by the House of assembly of a State; and

(k) Control and regulation of: (i) Out-door advertis¬ing and hoarding; (ii) Movement and keeping of pets of all descriptions; (iii) Shops and kiosks; (iv) Restaurants, bakeries and other places for sale of food to the public, (v) Laundries, and (vi) Licensing, regulation and control of the sale of liquor.

Apart from these exclusive functions, the function of Local Governments shall include participation of such Councils in the government of a state as respects the fol¬lowing matters:

(a) The provision and maintenance of primary, adult and vocational education;

(b) The development of agriculture and natural re¬sources other than the exploitation of minerals;

(c) The provision and maintenance of health services; and

(d) Such other functions as may be conferred on a lo¬cal Government Council by the House of Assembly of the State.

In Delta State, while very few local governments have made it a priority to pay salaries of their workers, ma¬jority of the councils cannot meet with such obli¬gations. This has been largely traced to the large number of their employees. There was a time when the local governments were buoyant and a lot of persons were engaged whether they had job schedule or not, but, the financial situation of the country has now greatly af¬fected some of the local governments that in most cases, they can only afford to pay the salaries of primary school teachers. In the past, the Delta State Government has greatly, assisted the local governments by augmenting funds to enable them meet with their responsibilities, especially in the area of payment of salaries. Some have postulated that the emoluments of political office holders in that tier of government is very high and that based on the current reality, such should be reviewed for the councils to be viable again.

Delta State Governor, Sena¬tor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, bearing in mind that staff of that tier of government are also, Deltans, is pained that, while some of them are not indebted to their staff, most are heav¬ily indebted and as the man who is in the know, he has noticed that some of the problems could be linked to over-bloated payment vouchers and he said, that it was important to ensure that only genuine staff of the coun-cils receive salaries . He recently spoke passionately about his interest in working for the speedy solutions to be proffered to relieve suffering staff of the local gov¬ernments. The occasion was the signing into law of the Delta State Independent National Electoral Commission (DSIEC) Bill (2017), Local Government Amendment Bill (2017) and the Administration of Criminal Justice Bill (2016) by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, last Tuesday at Gov¬ernment House, Asaba. Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, accompanied by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, the Clerk of the House, Mrs Lyna Ochulor and other Principal officers of the legislature presented the bills to the Governor at the occasion which was witnessed by top government func¬tionaries.

According to the Governor, “there is no doubt that we are still in very difficult times as a nation, and, by appli¬cation, as a state. I am very confident that, with the con¬tinued partnership of all Deltans, the Legislature and the Judiciary, that we will gradually make life better for all Deltans; we will continue to stay focused in ensuring jus¬tice and providing the enabling environment and peace for investment to thrive as a state by the special grace of God, pay salaries of our workers and we will also contin¬ue to find ways to support the local government councils to be able to get them out of the very difficult situation that they are in right now because the allocations that they do receive from FAAC (Federal Accounts Allocation Committee) as local government councils have gone quite low and we know that some of our local govern-ment councils by now are not able to pay their salaries in full, not because they are not willing to but, because the funding has reduced remarkably as a result of the fall in revenue which occurred as a result of the reduction in oil prices globally.

I am aware that some of the councils that have fewer workers and fewer primary school teachers have been able to pay their salaries to date. It is important that people understand this, because when we say coun¬cils are owing, every council has its own wage bill, but, people tend to carry rumours that the state government is not paying salaries. The state government is not di¬rectly responsible for the payment of salaries of the local governments, neither are we directly responsible for the payment of primary school teachers, but we do support when we are able to breathe on our own before we actu¬ally give support.

Very clearly in the last few months we have been giving support and we will continue to give to assist the coun¬cils. I am aware that they are some councils where they pay salaries up to date but some other councils are ow¬ing several months and that is because of the peculiar¬ity of those councils who have very high teachers’ salary wage bill at the primary school levels; we are looking at ways to see what can be done and we are working very hard through the biometric system to ensure that only those who work are actually being paid because there is no doubt that there are still ghost workers in our system and we will try to fish them out because the more those ghost workers are fished out and taken out of the payroll the more money will be available for our local govern¬ment councils to pay those who genuinely work.

So, I want to continue to appeal to the union of the lo¬cal government and the union of the teachers to ensure that they embrace the biometric verification because it is intended to ensure that only genuine workers are paid because, the implication will be that more people will be paid and it is in the best interest of those who work, for those who work genuinely have the right to agitate, but, in that manner of agitation, we must, as unions and as a people and as a government, also agitate that those who fraudulently receive pay for no work done should be fished out and thrown out of the system. I had to say this so that we will know the enormity of the problems and collectively find solutions for each and every one of us to be able to put things right. So, I want to call on all Delt¬ans to please continue to partner with us and those who have information should please pass the information to us and we are confident that, with the biometric system that is in place, in no distant time we will be able to fish out all ghost workers in the system and therefore save more funds to be able to clear all backlogs of the salary wage bill in the local government councils.

