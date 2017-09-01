Glamour As Iyase Of Asaba Celebrates New Yam Festival

New Yam festival in Asaba clan and their friends in Diaspora is always marked with pomp and pageantry. The Iyase of Asaba Chief Patrick Onyeobi’s Iwa Ji new-yam eating festival is a cultural feast with its deep significance. The Asaba clan or subsistence agricultural population groups have their days for this august occasion during which a range of festivities mark the eating of new yam. To the Asaba people, the Iyase of Asaba Iwaji ceremony is symbolic of enjoyment after the cultivation season. The Yam farmers alongside indigenes of Asaba know this well.

New yam festival popularly called Iwaji is an ancient festival Asaba land which can be traced back to the origin of the progenitors of Asaba indigene whose main occupation was farming. It is a celebration of a successful farming season to usher in the harvesting period. Iwaji festival is major festival in Asaba as the whole community celebrates this festival with jubilation

Speaking at the occasion, the Iyase of Asaba, Chief Patrick Onyeobi in his traditional home in Asaba, disclosed that yam has come to be regarded as the king of crops and, therefore, the symbol used to celebrate the successful farming season and harvest in Asaba Clan.

According to him, the popularity of new yam festival has grown in leaps and bounds in recent time in Asaba clan to the extent that it is now celebrated by the indigenes outside their communities-in cities within and outside Igbo states as Enugu, Onitsha, Aba, Abuja, Lagos, Kano , Kaduna and in Diaspora.

Onyeobi said, ‘in celebrating the New Yam Festival, the whole community shares in this harvest and thanksgiving and the celebration is extended to the open market squares and streets where spectacular dances, songs and running around in organized groups, including all forms of jubilation and role reversals, are played out and hailed in a carnival mood’

One may ask why they celebrate the Iwaji festival in a unique way, Of course, they will because new yam festival has become an integral part of Asaba culture, which many sons and daughters of the clan do not want to die, hence the symbolic celebration everywhere they find themselves in the world. It has also come to be associated with the celebration of success, good health, fertility and other fortunes among Asaba Clan and individuals anywhere they find themselves.

It is pertinent to note that new yam festival has now been democratized as it can be celebrated by individuals, groups of like minds, communities and other organizations.

This brief submission explains the significance of the celebration of new yam festival in Asaba clan and among the indigenes wherever they may live outside Asaba. It answers the question, what is new yam and why is new yam such an important ceremony and identity of the Asaba people?

The traditional Prime Minister of Asaba said that iwA JI” (to break new yam) is observed as a public function on certain appointed days of the year. It is the feast of new yam; the breaking of the yam; and harvest is followed by thanksgiving. An offering is put forward known as the Aja and the people pray for renewed life as they eat the new yam. An offering is made to the spirits of the field with special reference to the presiding deity of the yam crop.

In the olden days, fowls offered as sacrifice must be carried to the farm and slain there, with the blood being sprinkled on the farm. Yam is cut into some sizes and thrown to the gods and the earth with prayers for protection and benevolence. When the ceremony is completed, everything is taken home; the yams are laid up before the gods” (deity) together with all the farming implements, while the fowls boiled and prepared with yam for soup (ji awii, ji mmiri oku) are eaten at the subsequent feast. Everyone is allowed to partake in this and those who are not immediately around are kept portions of the commensal meal.

The belief is that to take in a new thing into the body, it is important to cleanse the body and in this case a new yam deserves a clean body achieved through dedication and purification ritual.

Today, Asaba people in urban centres and in foreign lands celebrate new yam with equal amount of curiosity and zeal to re-engage their life-world and cosmological values.

At the traditional home of the Iyase in Asaba, guests from the five quarters of Asaba land poured out in large numbers to appreciate him with excitement and applause as dances and songs, shooting by the young and old, drumming and sounding of the big wooden gong, and indeed, all else provide a vibrant social ambience of lineage, kinship, neighbourhood, workplace, school, business and friendship connections. Compounds, pathways, including markets and deity sites, are cleared and kept clean for indigenes and guests to have a feel of the geographical beauty of Asaba land.

Dr. Okechukwu who graced the ceremony stated that the meaning and significance of the new yam in Asaba clan is to re-enact a bounty harvest and wealth for the celebrants. The importance is further captured in seeing the new yam festival as a tradition, and one of which culminates the end of a yam farming cycle and the beginning of another. That is perhaps why, in Asaba cultural setting, invitation to the festival is open to all and sundry – friends, neighbours, kin relations, acquaintances, in-laws, etc.

Significance of yam and yam festival as though a male crop, it identifies with a beautiful Asaba cultural identity and heritage.

Celebrating the New yam fest is common with energetic men’s, women’s and children’s cultural dance troupes, in addition to fashion display, role reversals, Igbo masquerade jamboree, heavy drinking of palm wine, folklores, commensality and reciprocity all of which are synonymous with the iwa ji and iri-ji ohuru in Igbo life and culture.

E

ssentially, the harvest of yam and the

The Iyase of Asaba,Chief Patrick Onyeobi (left) and the representative of the State Governor and his Senior Political Adviser,Hon (Chief) Festus Ochonogor during the New yam Festival of the Asagba of Asaba.

Guests dancing during the Iwaji Festival Of Iyase Of Asaba

The Iyase of Asaba,Chief Patrick Onyeobi

New yams

celebration of the deity of the land given the New Yam festival consists in expression of the people’s religious belief in the supreme deity as a giver of yam and donor of good harvest. With the coming of the new moon in September marked the preparation for the festival; but again the time and mood of preparation varies from one autonomous community to another. The New Yam festival is such a highly appealing event to the extent that dominant religions such as Christianity, in particular, Catholic Dioceses and Parishes have enculturated iwa ji in Christian worship and celebration (cf. Chris Manus 2007). Informants referred to cases where Iri Ji Festival is called Ji Maria, Ji Madonna and Ji Joseph to venerate the Holy Virgin Mary as the Mother Earth and of whole produce to glorify God. This is a development that shows how dynamic cultures are embraced for change and continuity. Typically, New Yam Festival provides a heritage of dances, feasting, renewal of kinship alliances, as well as marks the end of one agricultural season with a harvest to express gratitude and thanksgiving to the society, gods, friends and relations.