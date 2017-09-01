Okpotu: Eagles To Make Nation Proud At Wafu

Nigeria international, Anthony Okpotu, has expressed the hope taht Nigeria’s Super Eagles will win today’s encounter with their Ghanaian counterparts, the Black Stars, just as he expressed happiness after netting his maiden goal for the Super Eagles. Nigeria are meeting the Ghanaian team which they beat in the eralier stages of the competition by two goals.

The marksman opened the scoring as the home-based Super Eagles overcame Ghana 2-0 in the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations Group A match at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Monday.

A

s a result, Nigeria advanced to the semi-finals where they defeated Group B winners, Benin 1-0 with Okpotu grabbing an important assist at Ghana’s Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Thursday. The highly-rated striker scooped the 2016/17 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) Golden Boot accolade after netting 19 goals in the top-flight league.The NPFL official website spoke to Okpotu, who stated that it was a great feeling scoring for the national team. and looked forawrd to today’s final against the host nation.“It is a great feeling scoring in the national team jersey. I am happy to have finally opened my goals account for my country,” he said.