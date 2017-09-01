Ebie Commissions Water Borehole At Ahabam Pry School

Vincent Anikwushe

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Chiedu Ebiehas commissioned a water borehole project at Ahabam Primary School, Asaba, rehabilitated by the Councillor representing Ward 13 at the Oshimili South Legislative Arm, Hon. Chikelu Arinze with a call on well- meaning Nigerians and corporate organizations to emulate the councillor by contributing their quota to the educational advancement of our children and the state.

The Commissioner who was represented by the Director, Public, Private Partnership (PPP) in the ministry, Dr. Moses Bragiwa, commended Hon. Arinze for his magnanimity and kind gesture, describing him as a councillor with a difference.

He pointed out that Hon. Arinze’s benevolence and philanthropy was highly commendable, saying that the development of our schools should not be left for the state government alone and that as stakeholders, “we should all join hands together in providing quality education for our children”.

Ebie promised the school more chairs and desks to enhance teaching and learning subject to availability of funds, maintaining that Senator Ifeanyi Okwa’s administration would stop at nothing in ensuring high educational standard in the state.

In his address, Hon. Arinze, said that his election as a councillor was to serve the people and not for selfish interest, adding that his philosophy is “The People First”.

According to him, during his tour of the ward, he discovered that the borehole in the school was no longer functional and made a promise to rehabilitate it, expressing joy that “today, that promise has become a reality to solve the water challenge of the pupils and the teachers in the school”.

He paid glowing tribute to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the former Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly and currently the member representing Oshimili South Constituency in the State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Peter Onwusanya (Uncle P), whom, he said, is his mentor for their sterling leadership qualities, maintaining that PDP is working.

He listed his achievements as a Councillor to include empowerment of over 10 persons in the ward with tricycles (keke), eight women with sewing machines and grinding machines to boost their businesses and enhance their economic status.

According to him, he also provided security in ward 13by establishing community vigilante outfit, rehabilitated some deplorable streets such as Abagana Street, Obinakwueze, Kanayo and Niger streets in Akwuebulu Layout as well as the installation of CCTV Camera at “C” Division Police Station, Asaba, which will be commissioned soon by the Delta State Commissioner of Police.

While commending the people for gracing the occasion, he said that his vision is to float a transport scheme to be known as (Ward 13 Line, OSLG) aimed at providing job opportunities for the people.

In his remarks, Rt. Hon. Peter Onwusanya applauded Hon. Arinze for effective representation and for putting smiles on the faces of the people, especially the needy in his ward, describing him as a councilor per excellence.