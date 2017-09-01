Personnel Audit: 145 Delta PPEB Staff To Go

THE State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa has directed that the names of 145 staff of the state Post Primary Education Board (PPEB) be deleted from the payroll.

The affected staff include 52 who have either abandoned or absconded from their duty posts,while 93 have been confirmed dead and nine others who were found to be irregular in attendance at work.

A statement endorsed by the Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko, , stated that the measure was part of efforts by the state government to check the ghost workers’ syndrome, sanitise the payroll system and rid the state public service of truancy.

The statement said that those who have been receiving salaries after absconding or abandoning their duty posts would be reported to the police and be made to face the full wrath of the law.

It added that for the nine staff who were irregular in attendance at work, appropriate disciplinary action would be taken against them, according to relevant extant regulations.