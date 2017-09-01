250 Delta Farmers To Benefit From DMSMEDA Loan Scheme

BY ANTHONY ARUGBA

TWO Hubdred and Fifty farmers from the 25 local government areas of the state penultimate Thursday were registered in Abraka for the Delta State Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (DMSMEDA) loan scheme to boost their agricultural enterprises.

The Pointer investigation revealed that, sequel to a letter sent to the agency earlier this year to seek for loan facilities, the agency visited farmers in Abraka during an exhibition/interactive session last month to assess their farm produce and to list the requirements needed to access the loan, and having found the farmers worthy of the loan facilities, it sent the DMSMEDA loan form to the farmers to fill.

The 250 farmers from the 25 local governments, who participated in the DMSMEDA registration exercise, are into cassava farming, poultry farming and fish farming, respectively.

They will be granted loan facilities to the tune of N250, 000 each to expand their businesses, irrespective of their lines of agricultural enterprises to enable all the farmers access the loans and are to repay the loan within a duration of one year.

Speaking at the registration ceremony in Abraka, the initiator, Empower Touches Lives Initiative, Mrs. Ese Adiomamore, thanked the Executive Secretary, DMSMEDA, Mrs. Shimite Bello, for giving them the opportunity to apply for the loan, assuring that if the loan was granted them, they would repay the it within the stipulated period.

While explaining the processes they have gone through before the agency gave them the opportunity to fill the forms in order to access the loan, Adiomamore said: “We started from the process of filling e-extension farm forms; we applied for a grant for loan through DMSMEDA and they came on August 24, 2017, to meet with us and promised to send their representatives to give us the forms.

“And today, they have fulfilled their promise because, as you can see, our farmers are filling the forms and after this, the loan will be granted us in no distant time. We are in the last stage of the loan procurement and we are grateful to the DMSMEDA for this golden opportunity, she said.

She also reminded them that the money was not free, but a loan, hence they must be conscious of this fact.