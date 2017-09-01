Igp’s Special Squad On Police Bail

Recently, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris, while launching the Bail is Free Campaign in Minna, Niger State, announced the setting up of a special squad (X-squad) mandated to arrest and detain any member of the police force who extorts money from suspects before releasing them on bail.

he police chief, who was represented by the Force Public Relations Officer, Moshood Jimoh, while expressing the Inspector-General’s dismay over police attitude to bail for suspects, also directed all Zonal Assistant Inspector Generals (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police in the 36 states of the federation to ensure compliance by taking steps to display the Bail is Free stickers in all criminal investigation departments, charge and statement’s rooms.

This, no doubt, is a laudable directive as it will go a long way in bringing the operations of the police, particularly with regard to bail, within the province of the rule of law and respect for the fundamental human rights of citizens as constitutionality guaranteed.

Besides, an effective compliance with the directive will open a new vista of hope, mutual trust and respect between the citizens and the police. This will also bring the Nigeria Police within the comity of nations, subscribing to global best practices as far as the issue of bail at the police station is concerned.

Indeed, both the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the Police Act never contemplated the commercialisation of bail, either expressly or impliedly, neither does the Criminal Procedure Act or Criminal Procedure Code applicable in the southern and northern parts of Nigeria, respectively, recognise the monetisation of bail in any manner whatsoever.

The question that naturally flows from the above is where do the police derive the power to demand money in the name of bail from suspects? Again why has this illegal and unwholesome practice persisted?

ertainly, there is no legal basis for the police to demand and obtain money before granting bail to suspects. As for the persistence of this criminal act by the police, gullibility and ignorance of people’s right or inability to assert and defend such rights by the citizens, by and large, accounts for the unrepentant approach by the police to turning bail into money spinning business.

he onus is now on the ordinary citizen to assert and insist on his rights always. Unfortunately, many people, more often than not, chicken out quickly and compromise. This should not be the case.

Some have even argued that the directive by the police boss is but are mere smokescreen and diversionary tactics to take away people’s attention from the alleged monthly N10 billion palm greasing for the chief from individuals and corporate organisations that receive private security services of the police.

n as much as we do not want to be dragged into such controversies, we believe that it is incumbent on the police bigwig and his men to prove cynics wrong by ensuring that the directive works.

Besides, in the past, similar directives were given, but they left much to be desired. There is, therefore, the inexorable need for all hands to be on deck to make the IGP’s latest directive work. Nigeria and indeed, mankind will be better for it.

Furthermore, this will go a long way in putting Nigeria within the comity of nations that subscribes to global best practices with regard to policing, safety and security.