Delta Nba Chairman Tasks Lawyers On Anti-Graft War

By Patrick Mgbodo Legal Practitioners in

the country have been

charged to intensify

their efforts in tackling the

menace of corruption, which

has seriously affected every

strata of national existence,

including the judiciary.

The Chairman of the

Nigeria Bar Association

(Asaba), Mr Chuks Ebu, made

the call recently in Asaba,

at the opening ceremony of

the 2017 Law Week of the

Law Students Association

of Nigeria, National Open

University of Nigeria (NOUN),

Asaba Study Centre.

Ebu, who was represented

by his deputy, Mr Ewere

Odiase, said in his keynote

address, that it is an urgent

call to duty on all Nigerians

to fight corruption, stressing

that, by virtue of their

training and skills, lawyers

are better positioned to fight

the chronic malaise which

the country is presently

plagued with.

‘it is, therefore, a national

call to duty on all Nigerians,

especially on the legal

practitioner who exists for

the guidance of his people,

to employ the instrument of

his calling and experience

to deal mortal blows on this

social systemic cancer’ Ebu

said.

While attempting to define

corruption in the lecture

titled ‘The Role of Lawyers in

the Fight against Corruption’,

the lawyer lamented that

a befitting definition of the

concept has eluded statutory

books, adding that, the

need for the amendment

of the 1999 constitution

has become imperative

as corrupt officers exploit

certain lacunas to escape

justice., even as he defined

corruption as any conduct

by a person in the exercise

of duties, powers, obligation,

functions, action or inaction,

whether in a private or public

capacity.

Ebu warned that due

process must be observed in

the fight against corruption,

adding that, for over ten

years, Nigeria has been

ranked among the 10 most

corrupt countries in the

world, even as he said that

corruption is endemic in the

country.

Quoting Sapara Williams

whom he described as the

first indigenous Nigerian

lawyer, Ebu said that, a lawyer

exists for the guidance of his

people and the advancement

of the cause of his country.

According to him, the State

Counsel must ensure that no

loophole is left for a person

accused of corruption to

escape justice unjustly, and

the Defense Counsel must

ensure that in the defense

of corruption cases, he does

not permit himself to be used

by an accused to prevent or

delay the cause of justice.

In their separate remarks,

the Centre Director, Prof

Gregory Okagbare, and the

Chief Student Counsellor,

Mrs Stella Oguzie, urged

students to actively engage

in programs articulated

for them, adding that they

(students) are expected to

graduate as lawyers who

would ensure that human

sanity is maintained.

Earlier in his welcome

address, the President of the

Law Students Association,

NOUN, Mr Temple Ugwudike,

said that the theme of this

year’s Law week ‘The Role

of the Legal Profession in

the fight Against Corruption”

was carefully picked, giving

the disparaging challenges

prevalent in the nation,

adding that for the first

time in the history of the

association (NOUN study

centre), a public lecture was

organized, which featured

salient contributions that

provided a desired therapy

for a better Nigeria.

Highlights of the event

include, talk on dinner

etiquette for the legal

profession, contributions,

questions and answers as

well as refreshments.