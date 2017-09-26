By Patrick Mgbodo Legal Practitioners in
the country have been
charged to intensify
their efforts in tackling the
menace of corruption, which
has seriously affected every
strata of national existence,
including the judiciary.
The Chairman of the
Nigeria Bar Association
(Asaba), Mr Chuks Ebu, made
the call recently in Asaba,
at the opening ceremony of
the 2017 Law Week of the
Law Students Association
of Nigeria, National Open
University of Nigeria (NOUN),
Asaba Study Centre.
Ebu, who was represented
by his deputy, Mr Ewere
Odiase, said in his keynote
address, that it is an urgent
call to duty on all Nigerians
to fight corruption, stressing
that, by virtue of their
training and skills, lawyers
are better positioned to fight
the chronic malaise which
the country is presently
plagued with.
‘it is, therefore, a national
call to duty on all Nigerians,
especially on the legal
practitioner who exists for
the guidance of his people,
to employ the instrument of
his calling and experience
to deal mortal blows on this
social systemic cancer’ Ebu
said.
While attempting to define
corruption in the lecture
titled ‘The Role of Lawyers in
the Fight against Corruption’,
the lawyer lamented that
a befitting definition of the
concept has eluded statutory
books, adding that, the
need for the amendment
of the 1999 constitution
has become imperative
as corrupt officers exploit
certain lacunas to escape
justice., even as he defined
corruption as any conduct
by a person in the exercise
of duties, powers, obligation,
functions, action or inaction,
whether in a private or public
capacity.
Ebu warned that due
process must be observed in
the fight against corruption,
adding that, for over ten
years, Nigeria has been
ranked among the 10 most
corrupt countries in the
world, even as he said that
corruption is endemic in the
country.
Quoting Sapara Williams
whom he described as the
first indigenous Nigerian
lawyer, Ebu said that, a lawyer
exists for the guidance of his
people and the advancement
of the cause of his country.
According to him, the State
Counsel must ensure that no
loophole is left for a person
accused of corruption to
escape justice unjustly, and
the Defense Counsel must
ensure that in the defense
of corruption cases, he does
not permit himself to be used
by an accused to prevent or
delay the cause of justice.
In their separate remarks,
the Centre Director, Prof
Gregory Okagbare, and the
Chief Student Counsellor,
Mrs Stella Oguzie, urged
students to actively engage
in programs articulated
for them, adding that they
(students) are expected to
graduate as lawyers who
would ensure that human
sanity is maintained.
Earlier in his welcome
address, the President of the
Law Students Association,
NOUN, Mr Temple Ugwudike,
said that the theme of this
year’s Law week ‘The Role
of the Legal Profession in
the fight Against Corruption”
was carefully picked, giving
the disparaging challenges
prevalent in the nation,
adding that for the first
time in the history of the
association (NOUN study
centre), a public lecture was
organized, which featured
salient contributions that
provided a desired therapy
for a better Nigeria.
Highlights of the event
include, talk on dinner
etiquette for the legal
profession, contributions,
questions and answers as
well as refreshments.
