Engage In What Would Promote Peaceful Coexistence

By Vincent Anikwushe

THE Iyase of Asaba, Chief Patrick Onyeobi, has called on Nigerians, particularly Deltans, to maintain peace and to always engage in activities that will promote the unity of Nigerian as well as peaceful co-existence among one another.

Chief Onyeobi made the call while celebrating the 2017 new yam festival in his ancestral home at Idumu- Ojei in Asaba.

The traditional Prime Minister of Asaba maintained that there was no alternative to peace, adding that no meaningful development could take place in an atmosphere of rancour and crisis.

To this end, he said that Asaba community would continue to provide the peaceful atmosphere and the enabling environment for businesses to thrive and for the state government to carry out its programmes and activities for the benefit of the people.

According to the community leader, the new yam festival, which is an annual event, is to thank the almighty God and the ancestral gods for a bumper harvest and also pray for a bountiful harvest in the coming year, disclosing that he does not eat the new yam until he celebrates the new yam festival.

“In the olden days, yam was the staple food of our people and eventually worshipped. It is the tradition of our people to celebrate the new yam festival and thank “Chukwuonyeokike” (Almighty God) and ancestral gods for a bumper harvest. This new yam festival is heralded by the Ayuwe with the Eze-Ugbo festival, followed by the “olinzeles”(chiefs)”, he asserted.

He thanked God for keeping him alive to celebrate the new yam festival and enjoined the people of Asaba and residents of the capital city to shun acts that are inimical to the peace and unity of Delta State.

While acknowledging the economic downturn in the country in recent times, he expressed joy over the recent pronouncement that Nigeria has exited recession, just as he charged governments at all levels to introduce measures that will improve the quality of life of the people.

Highpoint of the event was the cutting and eating of the new yam by Chief Onyeobi and his guests.