NO man, of the truth, has an enduring claim to wealth unless he has consistent credible claim to good health.

So it was long held in ancient Africa.

Today, the above wise crack has a modern version in the medieval European proverb to the effect that health is wealth.

The two proverbs above, in spite of the marked differences between them-in terms of time and place of origin-dovetail, in lieu of the vital essence, into one conclusive end: health, enduring good health, is of vital importance to man, differences in race, creed, tribe and tongue notwithstanding.

This fact-of the strategic place of good health in the life of man- was not lost on man, even at the onset of time. This was the reason that, in the face of the low level of formal science and technology available to him, man resorted to the use of herbs (found largely in the lush green vegetation that was once a core index of his environment), to treat the legion ailments that once dogged his early life.

However, as time wore on and man made great strides on the ladder of civilisation, particularly in the fields of medical science and technology, he began to gradually adopt more sophisticated methods and procedures in responding to his medical care needs. This trend continues till today.

For Okowa as an individual and head of the subsisting administration in Delta State, this fact was never ever going to be lost to him, not even for the briefest capsule of time. And the reason-self-evident-is this; as a medical officer of health, it is understandable that he should place due slant on that sector. Besides, in consolidation of the fact of his being a medical officer of health, Okowa has an innate passion for medical practice and its sciences; little wonder he graduated in that field at a mere 22 years, at a time, when it was common place to find his contemporaries of that age in primary school.

Long after he earned the Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) from the prestigious University of Ibadan, Okowa has lived out the object of his intense personal passion for medical practice, and even when the critical demands of active partisan politics and governance-his latter day engagements would otherwise be a hindrance, he has not let down guard in the pursuit of excellence in that field, in which passion, above all else, drives his every initiative.

For Okowa, proofs of his stoic devotion to the worthy cause of effective medical practice, just like the rainbow on an overcast skyline, are self-evident, even as a private practitioner and medical director, Victory Medical Centre, Igbanke in then Orhionmwon local government area of Edo state. As a Senator, he was Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, and was instrumental to the holding of the First National Health Summit in Nigeria; he was also the arrowhead of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), which seeks to revolutionise health care delivery in the country, by deepening access and quality of service from the public mains.

He has continued in the same fashion since his inauguration into office as the fourth elected Governor of Delta State, by not only sustaining the laudable free health care programmes for children under five years of age and expectant mothers, but has also built some hospitals (including the strategic cottage hospital in Abavo, (which the administration also laced with modern access road and equipment) rekitted and retrofitted others, including the Patani General Hospital, Patani, made a grant of N100m to the Delta State University Teaching Hospital, (DELSUTH), Oghara, to enable it return to the path of professional excellence in medical care and procedures and introduced the Contributory Health Insurance cover for residents of the entire state, the first such policy in the history of the country.

Today, the Delta State Health Insurance Scheme, which is a modelled after the NHIS –which establishment Okowa was frontal at- has set the state and its leadership apart in the annals of healthcare delivery in Nigeria, especially from the public mains.

