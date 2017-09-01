Artist Of The Week, Yeni Kuti

A 55-year-old Yeni said the thought of not seeing her daughter Rolari graduate was the reality check she needed. Late Afro beat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti‘s daughter, Yeni Kuti has revealed the inspiration behind quitting her once-upon-a-time ‘puff puff’ habit.

Revealing that she has distanced herself from smoking

for three years,

‘Before my daughter went into the university, I used to smoke and suffer chest pains. I was like ‘if I continue smoking I may die before my daughter graduates,’ Yeni disclosed this in an interview.

‘That was the inspiration I needed to stop smoking because for years, I had been telling myself that I would stop smoking on the first day of January, but by January 4 I was still smoking.’

‘But this time, I didn’t wait for January 3 or 4. I simply told myself that if I continued smoking, I would die and never see my daughter graduate. And that was just too important for me, so I just stopped. I have stopped smoking

for three years. The fear of not being able to educate my child gave me that inspiration. I was like, who will educate this girl if I die?‘ she further said