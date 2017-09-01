Okowa Swears-In New DSIEC Members

BY FIDELIS EGUGBO/Hope Akaezue

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has charged members of electoral commissions to acquaint themselves with the enabling laws so that they will always do their best for the electorate.

The Governor made the call yesterday in Asaba during the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Michael Ogbodu as Chairman of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC). Also sworn-in as members of the Commission were Messrs Frederick Ulakpa, Friday Seimode, James Umokoro, Greg Edeme, Mrs. Light Diden and Mrs. Yvonne Wagbatsoma.

According to the governor, chairmen and members of electoral commissions should “look into the law establishing the commission; get themselves acquainted with it, so that they would be able to carry out all other duties as specified by the law creating the commission.”

He specifically charged members of DSIEC to carry out their functions creditably, especially, with the fact that the three-year tenure of incumbent local government chairmen and councillors in the state would elapse next month, October, 2017.

“Obviously, the task that you (chairman and members of DSIEC) are about to carry out in the next few years is one that requires a lot of commitment and integrity and it is my hope that as chairman and members, you will discharge your functions creditably,” he said.

The governor continued, “our local government chairmen have served for three years and their tenure will be expiring at the end of October; that means that you (DSIEC) have to put all processes in place to be able to conduct a credible election in the next few months.”

“Yes it is a big task but, I believe that the newly inaugurated commission will be able to put the processes in place and will be able to deliver a credible election,” he stated, adding, “there is no doubt that our people will need some enlightenment, particularly as regards the voters and there is a need for the membership of the commission to work in harmony, because, it is only then that you can achieve results.”

He urged members of the commission to work with management staff to ensure that credible elections are conducted within the shortest possible time.

Responding, the Chairman of DSIEC, Chief Ogbodu thanked Governor the Okowa administration for deeming them fit to serve Deltans through DSIEC, assuring that they will be unbiased umpires, who will provide a level playing field for all political parties participating in the elections.

Meanwhile, Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Nigerians to register with the National Identify Card Management Commission (NIMC) because of its numerous benefits.

Speaking when the Director-General cum Chief Executive Officer of NIMC, Engr. Aliu Aziz led top management of the commission to pay him a courtesy visit yesterday in Asaba, Governor Okowa disclosed that effective capturing of Nigerians by the NIMC would ensure ease in doing a lot of things in the country.

According to him, “national identification number is important in capturing who we are; it is needed in so many things, even as we progress in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), National Population Commission (NPC), in the fight against crime and several other areas that will encourage the growth of the country.”

“I hope we will be able to provide the needed resources for the NIMC to capture as many Nigerians as possible, because, with the data collected so far, it will take a lot of years for the commission to capture all Nigerians,” he said at the occasion which was attended by the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro and top government functionaries.

While calling for aggressive awareness campaign by the commission and government to ensure that more Nigerians are captured, Governor Okowa stated that Nigerians should be made to know the gains inherent in having a national identity number to citizens.

He commended Engr. Aziz for carrying out advocacy visits for governments, individuals and corporate organisations to key into their activities, assuring that his administration would support the registration process to enable more Deltans to be enrolled.

Earlier, Engr. Aziz had said that they were in the state to seek the state government’s support for more Deltans to be captured in the programme, disclosing that 22.2 million Nigerians, out of which 589, 000 are Deltans have been captured.

He stated that there are only 27 active enrolment centres in Delta State, “which is not enough for effective coverage” and called for the assistance of the Delta State Government for the creation of more centres for the enrolment of Deltans, especially those in the riverine communities.

In another development, communities in Delta State have been urged to assist government by indulging in community developmental projects as a way of enhancing the lives of the rural dwellers.

Making the call, Governor Okowa, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. David Onokpe, weekend, during the commissioning of Ugogomeje Primary School, built by Koko Community Management Association (KCMA) also charged privileged persons in the state to be focused and determined to enhance the lives of rural dwellers through self help projects.

“Our communities should be focused, visionary and foresighted. They should assist government in establishing schools and other developmental projects in their areas. That is how we can assist the government,” he said.

Onokpe equally thanked Total Nig Plc and Levant Construction Company Ltd for the various support they have accorded to the areas of operation, particularly Koko community, saying, “These companies are always there for Koko people in the exercise of their Cooperate Social Responsibility.”

In another development, the wife of the member representing Warri North Local Government Area in the Delta State House of Assembly and Special Adviser to the state governor on women mobilisation, Mrs. Mary Diden has urged women in the state to continue to support the PDP and Governor Okowa’s SMART Agenda.

Mrs. Diden, who stated this in Koko, during a sensitisation programme for rural women in the area, added that there is no alternative to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and the country at large.

According to the wife of the lawmaker, the absence of PDP at the national level has brought untold hardship to the entire country.