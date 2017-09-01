Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

CHRONIC obstructive pulmonary disease is a name given to a group of diseases or infections that are characterized by a progressive long term disease of the lungs and the respiratory system. Examples of these diseases include emphysema, chronic bronchitis, refractory (nonreversible) asthma.

All around the world there is a general misconception of increased breathlessness and coughing as a normal aging process, but basically this occurrence may be the onset of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. IT is very possible to not notice any sign at the early stages of COPD, this disease tend to develop slowly for years without noticeable symptoms like shortness of breath. Symptoms generally become visible at a more developed stage of COPD.

Sign and symptoms

Noticeable signs and symptoms of COPD are:

• Increased breathlessness(difficulty breathing)

• Wheezing

• Tightness in the chest

• Frequent coughing (with and without sputum)

A few diseases are classified as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; emphysema, chronic bronchitis,

Emphysema

Emphysema is a long term progressive diseases that affects the lungs, characterized by shortness of breath due to overinflating of the aveoli (the air sac in lungs).The part of the lungs responsible for exchange of gases, oxygen and carbon dioxide) is inevitable destroyed.

Bronchitis

Bronchitis is general the inflammation of the bronchial tubes resulting in the production of allot of mucus. This mucus production can block the airways making breathing very difficult. Symptoms of bronchitis include dry mouth, blurry vision, coughing and tremor.

Diagnose

COPD should be diagnosed by the medic. A physical examination of patient should be conducted by listening o the lungs and breathing pattern. A complete review and examination of the patient past medical history will help to asserting the severity of the condition. Information of the patient habits and social behavioral pattern like if the patient is a smoker or is constantly exposed to other factors that can cause irritation of the lungs should be disclosed. Finally an x-ray and other medical test should be carried out to rule out other similar problems.

Causes of COPD

• Inhaling pollutants: Fumes , chemicals and dust

• Smoking cigarettes, pipes, etc

• Genetics

Treatment/Management

Quitting destructive social habits like smoking is the best way to reduce COPD. A few medications can be prescribed by the medic to help manage the symptoms. There is no cure for COPD, the damage is permanent. Bronchodilators (albuterol, levalbuterol, ipratropium) can help improve breathing. In severe cases, you may need to use oxygen apparatus for most of time.

People living with COPD are more prone to lung infections. It is necessary to get a flu vaccine every year. A pneumococcal shot is also necessary to keep the patient from getting pneumonia.

Home Remedies

• Avoid things that irritate the lungs, in general avoid smoke pollution.

• Engaging in regular exercise to stay strong and healthy

• Consuming good balance diet.

• Keeping clean and tidy environment (dust free