Mikel, Moses, Iwobi Named In Nigeria’s Squad For Zambia Clash

THE Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the 23-man squad that will make up the Super Eagles for October’s World Cup qualifier against Zambia.

A win for the Super Eagles at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium

will hand Gernot Rohr’s men a place in Russia 2018 with a game to spare.

Tianjin TEDA’s John Obi Mikel, Chelsea’s Victor Moses and Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi made the list which included a number of high-profile stars playing in Europe plus two Nigeria Professional Football League players.

The squad also included Leicester City midfielder Wilfred

Ndidi, with Hapoel Be’er Sheva’s Anthony Nwakaeme, Hull City’s Ola Aina and Plateau United’s Dele Ajiboye getting

a chance to earn their first international cap.

All invited players are to report in Uyo on Monday, 2nd October 2017.