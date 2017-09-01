Delta Govt To Receive State Youth Games Contingents October 1

The Delta State Government will, on Sunday October 1, officially receive the victorious state contingent tagged “Team Delta” who made the state proud at the just concluded National Youth Games in Ilorin, Kwara State. The team placed top at the games.

According to a statement signed by the Acting Director, Information and Public Relations, Delta State Sports Commission, Eshalomi Omojevwe, the state contingent which left for Ilorin, Kwara State on September 7, 2017, won the third edition of the Youth Games with 21 gold, 16 silver, and 23 bronze medals. Akwa-Ibom came second with 16 gold, 15 silver and 15 bronze medals, while Ondo placed third with 12 Gold 12 Silver and 12 bronze medals, respectively. She added that the state have won the under 17 National Youth Games cup for keeps, having won it three consecutive times.