Dame Okowa Commends FMC, Asaba’s Life-Saving Policy

BY CHIBUZOR ISICHEI/

THE wife of the Delta State Governor, and Founder, 05 Initiative, Dame Edith Okowa, has commended the management and staff of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, for prioritising its life-saving policy in its operations.

Dame Okowa gave the commendation yesterday, while receiving a team of medical personnel from the FMC, led by its Medical Director, Dr. Victor Osiatuma.

She observed that the FMC offered treatment to patients with critical bills, pointing out that the gesture was very rare in any medical centre.

She noted that everyone was called for both a relationship with God and a relationship with man and that one ‘cannot claim to have a good relationship with God without showing love and care to the needy around him’.

She told the health officials that a wing has been provided at the centre for the establishment of a big Sickle Cell Centre by the 05 Initiative, adding that other Sickle Cell clinics were more like first aid options for Sickle Cell patients.

While speaking on the centre tagged Asaba Society for Care of Indigent Patients, she stressed the need for consistency and sustainability and accepted the offer to be the patron of the centre, adding that their visit is a plus to Delta State and humanity in general.

She urged the centre not to relent in its good work because God is the rewarder of everything.

Earlier, the leader of the team and the Medical Director of FMC, Asaba, Dr. Victor Osiatuma, said that the purpose of their visit was to seek Dame Okowa’s further cooperation and collaboration in very serious health- related matters such as Sickle Cell Anaemia, which, he said, will wish to partner her for maximum benefit to humanity and ultimately alleviate the sufferings of many sufferers afflicted with the disease.

He said that sickle cell management is essentially a tertiary health care project, which ‘requires intensive training and research for it to make necessary impact to the society’, adding that currently, FMC, Asaba, is the only federal tertiary health institution in Delta State in terms of manpower and equipment to drive the project, adding that there is the need to build a bridge between FMC and the Delta State Government in order to provide health care to the people.Dr Osiatuma appreciated the Governor’s wife for her visit and handsome donation through her pet project, 05 Initiative, to indigent patients of the hospital on the occasion of the World Charity Day.