The Pointer To Join League Of Leading Newspapers – House Committee

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE/

PATRICK MGBODO

Plans geared towards placing The Pointer newspaper on the league of leading newspapers

across the country has been disclosed

by the Delta State House Committee on Information.

The Majority Leader who is Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Tim Owhefere hinted that printing

and circulation which forms the bulk of the title’s malady would soon be addressed.

Addressing management of The Pointer during

the committee’s familiarisation tour to The POINTER yesterday, Owhefere said that patronage

problem would be invariably resolved.

Accompanied by members of the committee, including Hon. Pat Ajudua and Hon. Angela Nwaka, Owhefere stated that another critical issue that would not be left untouched is the accommodation impasse bedeviling the title’s management.

He said that the committee would interface with the governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on the urgent need of securing a printing press for the company.

“Once we solve the press and circulation issue, the problem of patronage will be solved on its own. We will discuss with the Commissioner for Information to see which issue we can accommodate in the next appropriation law,” he added.

Earlier, the General Manager of The Pointer, Mr. Bosah Iwobi applauded the visit which he described as critical to the moral of the management

and historic against the backdrop of the fact that it was the first if its kind.

Iwobi said that The Pointer, which was established in 1994, has obviously grown in strength and quality, which he described as a total reversal to its original nature.

He, however, reeled out myraid of issues confronting

the growth of the title to include; low editorial staff strength, lack of press, inadequate circulation due to unavailability of requisite machinery, an obsolete establishment law and accommodation.

Iwobi, who was accompanied by editorial and management staff, including the Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Monday Uwagwu, Mr. Smart Jikeme among, others appealed to the committee to give urgent attention to the issues bedevilling the organisation as The Pointer was ever committed

to its core mandate of disseminating government ideals.