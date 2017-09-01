AFN Praise Delta Govt For Effort To Host African Athletic Championship Successfully

BY CHRISTIAN EZE

The President, Nigeria Athletic Federation, (AFN) Hon Ibrahim Shehu Gusau yesterday, expressed satisfaction with the level of work the Stephen

Keshi Stadium, Asaba billed to host the fourth coming Africa Senior Athletic

Championship (ASAC) scheduled for August 2018 at Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The President made the expression while inspecting the facilities on ground at the stadium with his other Board members, noting that the effort of the Sports Commission and the Delta State Government cannot be verbally expressed as the measure and level of development within the day of acceptance to host and now, simply leaves one to wonder on the magical transformation.

Gusau said that the level of work at the place, shows that the entire job would have been long completed before the event proper and urged the Sports Commission

to continue in the same pace as they have performed

creditably within the shortest given period and would expect a greater speed on the next visit.

H

e particularly thanked the Delta State government for being focused and willing

to execute the hosting of the 54 African countries who will be participating in the championship successfully

The Chairman Delta State Sports Commission, Chief Tonobok Okowa, who led the SFN Board through the facility, assured them that every part of the facility would be in their complete form before the time as there will be no stone left unturned in the process.