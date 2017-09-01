Asdev 81 Club Of Asaba Set To Empower Widows

Arrangement has been concluded by ASDEV 81 Club of Asaba to empower widows and hold its 6th Exco meeting in Asaba.

According to the press release by the National President, Ogbueshi Ogbolu Ochuba FCA,widows from Umuonaje,Umuaji and Umuagu will be empowered as those from Umuezei and Ugbomenta had earlier in the year benefited from the exercise.

He emphasized that the essence of the empowerment is to encourage them and improve on what business endevour that they are engaged into, especially those on petty trading.

He stated that it is one of the cardinal objectives of the formation of the club in 1981,which is creating a forum where all members can contribute towards Asaba’s development,promote and project Asaba heritage,history and culture and generate funds for the over all development of Asaba and its environs.

Ogbueshi Ogbolu Ochuba also stated that one of the greatest challenges facing the club at present is the issue of flooding in Asaba. He cited the DLA road,where the ASDEV Club house is located, saying that members can not access the club house during raining season.He called on the State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to come to the aid of the club by fixing DLA Road and re-construction of the drainage and that similar gesture can be extended to all the villages in Asaba to curtail the issue of flooding.

He also said that the essence of the 6th Exco meeting is to brain storm on issues affecting the club and also how to move the club forward.