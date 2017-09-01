The Commissioner of Police, Mr.
Zanna Delta State Command,
M o h a m m e d I b r a h i m h a s
challenged engineers in the country
to embrace local content in the
construction of infrastructure and assist
the police in intelligence gathering to
fight crime.
The police commissioner gave the
challenge when members of the Asaba
branch of the Nigerian Society of
Engineers (NSE), paid him a courtesy
visit in his office at Asaba.
The police boss also tasked the
engineers to help check the decay of
infrastructure as some projects have
turned to hideouts for criminals and
prostitutes, calling on them to ensure
that the right materials are used for
projects to avoid collapse.
You are Nigerians, therefore, you
know the terrain of different parts of
the country, and so, you should be able
to reflect that in the infrastructural
development of the country, he pointed
out.
While also urging members of NSE
to embrace wholistic change and
ensure that the right thing is done, he
enjoined them to assist government
with their professional expertise in
finding permanent solution to flooding
in Asaba and other parts of the state.
CP Ibrahim enjoined them to wake
up to their professional call by ensuring
that engineers in the country take their
pride of place and decried a situation
where foreign engineers are the ones
lording it over our engineers in the
infrastructural development of the
country.
The police commissioners who
commended all engineers in the
country, particularly lauded engineers
in the police and military for their
d e t e r m i n a t i o n t o o f fe r b e t t e r
infrastructural designs in the country.
While assuring the people of the state
that the police will continue to perform
its statutory duties of crime fighting,
prevention and ensuring security of
lives and property, Mr. Ibrahim called
for synergy to enhance community
policing and promised to assist the NSE
meet their demands.
Earlier, the Chairman of Asaba branch
of NSE, Engr. Bemigho Ofoeyeno,
thanked the police commissioner for
allowing engineers to visit, despite his
busy schedule.
He congratulated the Commissioner
of Police and his officers for reducing
crime in the state to a tolerable level,
stressing that Delta has witnessed peace
and security since the commissioner
assumed duty in the state.
Engr. Ofoeyeno used the opportunity
to thank the Delta State Governor,
Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for the steps
already taken to address the flood
challenge in Asaba and other parts of
the state.
He said that as a listening governor,
based on the NSE’s professional advice,
the state government has appointed
one of their members as consultant
to check the flooding challenge,
particularly in Asaba, adding that he
has already commenced work on the
drainage project, saying that soon, flood
challenge in Asaba will be over.
The chairman of NSE commended
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the peace
that residents of the state have enjoyed
since the inception of the present
administration and for creating the
enabling environment that has attracted
investors to the state.
Ofoeyeno who listed his achievements,
aimed at uplifting the practice of
engineering, said that they were in the
office of the Commissioner of Police
to seek partnership on ways that the
police and engineers can synergise
to assist each other in their service to
society.
He used the opportunity to invite the
Commissioner of Police to the threeday
NSE, Asaba branch Annual General
Meeting (AGM) starting today at Swiss
Spirit Hotel, Asaba and solicited for
security and other support towards the
successful hosting of the meeting.