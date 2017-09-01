Embrace Local Content, Assist Police In Crime Fighting, Delta CP Challenges Engineers

The Commissioner of Police, Mr.

Zanna Delta State Command,

M o h a m m e d I b r a h i m h a s

challenged engineers in the country

to embrace local content in the

construction of infrastructure and assist

the police in intelligence gathering to

fight crime.

The police commissioner gave the

challenge when members of the Asaba

branch of the Nigerian Society of

Engineers (NSE), paid him a courtesy

visit in his office at Asaba.

The police boss also tasked the

engineers to help check the decay of

infrastructure as some projects have

turned to hideouts for criminals and

prostitutes, calling on them to ensure

that the right materials are used for

projects to avoid collapse.

You are Nigerians, therefore, you

know the terrain of different parts of

the country, and so, you should be able

to reflect that in the infrastructural

development of the country, he pointed

out.

While also urging members of NSE

to embrace wholistic change and

ensure that the right thing is done, he

enjoined them to assist government

with their professional expertise in

finding permanent solution to flooding

in Asaba and other parts of the state.

CP Ibrahim enjoined them to wake

up to their professional call by ensuring

that engineers in the country take their

pride of place and decried a situation

where foreign engineers are the ones

lording it over our engineers in the

infrastructural development of the

country.

The police commissioners who

commended all engineers in the

country, particularly lauded engineers

in the police and military for their

d e t e r m i n a t i o n t o o f fe r b e t t e r

infrastructural designs in the country.

While assuring the people of the state

that the police will continue to perform

its statutory duties of crime fighting,

prevention and ensuring security of

lives and property, Mr. Ibrahim called

for synergy to enhance community

policing and promised to assist the NSE

meet their demands.

Earlier, the Chairman of Asaba branch

of NSE, Engr. Bemigho Ofoeyeno,

thanked the police commissioner for

allowing engineers to visit, despite his

busy schedule.

He congratulated the Commissioner

of Police and his officers for reducing

crime in the state to a tolerable level,

stressing that Delta has witnessed peace

and security since the commissioner

assumed duty in the state.

Engr. Ofoeyeno used the opportunity

to thank the Delta State Governor,

Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for the steps

already taken to address the flood

challenge in Asaba and other parts of

the state.

He said that as a listening governor,

based on the NSE’s professional advice,

the state government has appointed

one of their members as consultant

to check the flooding challenge,

particularly in Asaba, adding that he

has already commenced work on the

drainage project, saying that soon, flood

challenge in Asaba will be over.

The chairman of NSE commended

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the peace

that residents of the state have enjoyed

since the inception of the present

administration and for creating the

enabling environment that has attracted

investors to the state.

Ofoeyeno who listed his achievements,

aimed at uplifting the practice of

engineering, said that they were in the

office of the Commissioner of Police

to seek partnership on ways that the

police and engineers can synergise

to assist each other in their service to

society.

He used the opportunity to invite the

Commissioner of Police to the threeday

NSE, Asaba branch Annual General

Meeting (AGM) starting today at Swiss

Spirit Hotel, Asaba and solicited for

security and other support towards the

successful hosting of the meeting.