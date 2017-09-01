Delta Assembly Amends LG Law

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

AS the Delta State Local Government Law, 2013 yesterday passed amendment on the floor of the State House of Assembly, the member representing Ughelli South was again slammed a three-month suspension for actions and character allegdly unbecoming of a legislator.

Hon. Samuel Mariere who moved for the first reading of the Local Government Law, in his debate, said the law, as amended, provided that only an elected Chairman could hold power to manage a local government and also that those who had served the councils in capacity of caretakers could also get a fair chance to contest for Local Government Chairmanship.

In a rare legislative manoeuvre, the Majority Leader, Hon Tim Owhefere, moved that House rules 77, 78 and 79 be suspended to allow room for the law to be read for the second and third readings which was seconded by Hon Angela Nwaka and was unanimously accepted.

Consequent upon the rare motion, Samuel Mariere moved for the second and third readings which was seconded by the Chief Whip, Hon Pat Ajudua, and was unanimously passed.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, commended the members for their commitment and role in the passage of the law.

He said the amendment would, henceforth, allow those who, at one time or the other, served as caretaker committee chairmen to have a run for chairmanship position in their local governments and manage it, if elected.

Meanwhile, the three-month suspension slammed on the member representing Ughelli South, Hon. Rueben Izeze, according the Majority Leader, Hon. Tim Owhefere, was due to observed actions portrayed by Izeze which are allegedly not in tandem with the character of legislators.

According to him, it was not in the character or practice of legislators to bring the hallowed chamber to disrepute.

Owhefere said the action of Izeze contravened the comportment of the personhood of lawmakers, adding that the decision of the House was part of corrective measures to maintain its sanctity.

The motion was seconded by the Chief Whip, Hon Pat Ajudua and was unanimously passed.