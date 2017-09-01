PDP Chairman, Esiso Calls For Increased Female Participation

DELTA State Chairman, People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Olorogun

(Barr.) Kingsley Esiso, has stated that the party needs at least three female councillors in each of the 25 Local Government Areas of the state in the forthcoming councillorship

elections.

Esiso, who said this recently in Sapele while addressing party faithful

in the local government area, said it was time to raise the bar of women participation in politics high by allowing

them to hold more elective positions.

He said that it was not ideal to distance

women from elective positions, noting that women had contributed meaningfully to the growth of politics not only in Delta State, but the country at large, hence “We must encourage women who desire to contest in the forthcoming councilorship election.”

While commending the Delta State Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, for supporting

was women in politics, the state chairman of PDP said the Okowa led-administration is an administration

of both men and women.

He called on all party leaders and chairmen to take idea of women participation in politics with utmost seriousness to produce at least three female councillors in each local government

area of the state.