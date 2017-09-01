Commissioner Onajefe-Gift Holds Peace Meeting With Abavo Community

THE Commissioner for Local Government

and Chieftaincy Affairs,

Hon. Bright Edejewhro Onajefe-

Gift, has assured the people of Abavo

that he will be part of this year’s new

yam celebration both in that of the

palace and that of the general community.

Onajefe-Gift gave the assurance in a

meeting he convened with stakeholders

in Abavo community arising from

intelligence gathering that the community

may likely go into flames if government

fails to intervene urgently.

The President-General of the community,

Mr. Jonathan Agbejiagwu and

the Youth President denied having

knowledge of any impending issue

until the honourable commissioner

narrowed the issue to the Julius Berger

contract of a railway station which is

to be sited in Abavo community, even

as the monarch, His Royal Majesty, Obi

Uche Irenumah II, the Obi of Abavo in

his speech confirmed the intelligence

report that peace may elude the community

if preventive measures are

not taken.

He stated that as against the speech

of the President-General of the com munity, that there is no peaceful

co-existence between the palace, the

youth body and other organs in control

of the president-general.

According to His Royal Majesty who

is 39 years old, “I was 13 years old

when I became king of Abavo community

and at such tender age, I couldn’t

have influenced my enthronement.

The issue of kingship is a family affair

which is still in the court.

The President-General of Abavo

kingdom is not a member of the royal

family and so, it is expected of him to

play a neutral role.

He, therefore, pleaded with the

Commissioner for Local Government

and Chieftaincy Affairs Hon. Bright

Edejewhro Onajefe-Gift, to use his

good offices to settle all the aggrieved

so that peace will reign supreme

again in Abavo

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO)

in charge of Abavo Division, SP

Samuel Ogwa, in his response also

agreed with the state government’s

intelligence gathering that all is not

well as claimed, adding “though there

is no open confrontation for now, but

I say we are experiencing peace like

that of the graveyard.”

He therefore called on all aggrieved

parties to sheathe their sword and

give peace a chance. “No one has ever

achieved peace through fighting. It is

cheaper to dialogue, so let us all follow

the path of peace,” he said.

Hon. Onajefe-Gift adjourned the

meeting to be rescheduled in three

weeks time, after the kingdom’s new

yam festival, which is coming up

between October 2 through15 and

urged the president-general and others

to be actively involved in all the

activities of the new yam festival.

The commissioner demanded

that “while we dialogue, let all the

privileges of the monarch be restored

and that the president-general, who

usually announces his own date of

new yam festival celebrations should

respect the old order of the community’s

tradition, positing that there is

only one king recognised by the state

sovernment and that is the person of

His Royal Majesty Obi Uche Irenumah

II, the Obi of Abavo.

In attendance at the meeting include,

Chief S. Ejikeme, Chief Agbaje

Osemeha, Chief Odiju Yusuf Chief

Odeh (Eze enwe nwata ), SP Samuel

Ogwa (DPO Abavo), Hon. Agboile

Ignatus Irabor Nelson (Youth President),

Hon Jegbefume Smart, Agbejiagwu

Jonathan, among others.