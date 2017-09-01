THE Commissioner for Local Government
and Chieftaincy Affairs,
Hon. Bright Edejewhro Onajefe-
Gift, has assured the people of Abavo
that he will be part of this year’s new
yam celebration both in that of the
palace and that of the general community.
Onajefe-Gift gave the assurance in a
meeting he convened with stakeholders
in Abavo community arising from
intelligence gathering that the community
may likely go into flames if government
fails to intervene urgently.
The President-General of the community,
Mr. Jonathan Agbejiagwu and
the Youth President denied having
knowledge of any impending issue
until the honourable commissioner
narrowed the issue to the Julius Berger
contract of a railway station which is
to be sited in Abavo community, even
as the monarch, His Royal Majesty, Obi
Uche Irenumah II, the Obi of Abavo in
his speech confirmed the intelligence
report that peace may elude the community
if preventive measures are
not taken.
He stated that as against the speech
of the President-General of the com munity, that there is no peaceful
co-existence between the palace, the
youth body and other organs in control
of the president-general.
According to His Royal Majesty who
is 39 years old, “I was 13 years old
when I became king of Abavo community
and at such tender age, I couldn’t
have influenced my enthronement.
The issue of kingship is a family affair
which is still in the court.
The President-General of Abavo
kingdom is not a member of the royal
family and so, it is expected of him to
play a neutral role.
He, therefore, pleaded with the
Commissioner for Local Government
and Chieftaincy Affairs Hon. Bright
Edejewhro Onajefe-Gift, to use his
good offices to settle all the aggrieved
so that peace will reign supreme
again in Abavo
The Divisional Police Officer (DPO)
in charge of Abavo Division, SP
Samuel Ogwa, in his response also
agreed with the state government’s
intelligence gathering that all is not
well as claimed, adding “though there
is no open confrontation for now, but
I say we are experiencing peace like
that of the graveyard.”
He therefore called on all aggrieved
parties to sheathe their sword and
give peace a chance. “No one has ever
achieved peace through fighting. It is
cheaper to dialogue, so let us all follow
the path of peace,” he said.
Hon. Onajefe-Gift adjourned the
meeting to be rescheduled in three
weeks time, after the kingdom’s new
yam festival, which is coming up
between October 2 through15 and
urged the president-general and others
to be actively involved in all the
activities of the new yam festival.
The commissioner demanded
that “while we dialogue, let all the
privileges of the monarch be restored
and that the president-general, who
usually announces his own date of
new yam festival celebrations should
respect the old order of the community’s
tradition, positing that there is
only one king recognised by the state
sovernment and that is the person of
His Royal Majesty Obi Uche Irenumah
II, the Obi of Abavo.
In attendance at the meeting include,
Chief S. Ejikeme, Chief Agbaje
Osemeha, Chief Odiju Yusuf Chief
Odeh (Eze enwe nwata ), SP Samuel
Ogwa (DPO Abavo), Hon. Agboile
Ignatus Irabor Nelson (Youth President),
Hon Jegbefume Smart, Agbejiagwu
Jonathan, among others.